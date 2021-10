New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) "appears" to be ready for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Joe Judge. Jones was knocked out of last week's game and had to be carted off the field, but he will be a full participant at Friday's practice and is all but set to play against the Rams in Week 6. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who both missed the past two games with hamstring injuries, are expected back on Sunday. Kenny Golladay, however, is likely out with a knee injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO