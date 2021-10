Https://twitter.com/FullPressNFL/status/1448308492725587970. The Giants suffered a few critical injuries last week vs. the Cowboys. Barkley had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury, while Jones suffered a concussion. Both players missed practice on Wednesday, so there’s a chance that both will be out of the lineup this week vs. the Rams. That said, Jones was observed doing some work before practice, and head coach Joe Judge described him as “on track with everything.” That provides some optimism that he’ll be back at quarterback.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO