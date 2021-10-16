CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Iran's navy thwarts pirate attack on Iranian tanker -report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iranian naval forces intervened on Saturday to repel pirates who attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, Iran's state media reported.

Pirates in five speedboats attacked the unidentified tanker, but they fled after facing heavy fire from Iran's navy, the state broadcaster IRIB said on its website.

Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years, dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirate attacks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Punish those behind Afghan mosque attack, says Iranian Parliament Speaker

Tehran [Iran], October 10 (ANI): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, condemned the recent attack in a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz and asked authorities to punish those behind the tragic incident that killed over 100 people and injured many, a media report said. Qalibaf, while addressing an open session of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Aden#Pirates#Navy#Iranian#Irib#Somali
spectrumlocalnews.com

Turkey thwarts attempt to kidnap, smuggle Iranian soldier

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained eight people, including two alleged Iranian agents, who attempted to abduct a former Iranian soldier back to Iran, Turkey’s state-run agency reported Wednesday. The Anadolu Agency said the eight were caught in the eastern province of Van, which borders Iran, in a...
WORLD
Gazette

Iran court upholds jail term for UK-Iranian aid worker, lawyer says

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. "The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing," attorney Hojjat Kermani...
WORLD
kdal610.com

EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
IBTimes

Husband Of UK-Iranian Held In Iran Starts Hunger Strike

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian held in Iran since 2016, began a hunger strike Sunday to denounce the British government for "also letting us down" and failing to secure her release. Richard Ratcliffe plans to spend the night in a tent outside the Foreign Office, a week...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two former German soldiers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war. The two men, identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., were arrested early Wednesday morning as they were "strongly suspected" of trying to recruit 100-150 other former soldiers and police officers to form a mercenary force to intervene in the conflict in Yemen, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
MILITARY
albuquerquenews.net

Indian submarine's infiltration attempt thwarted by Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Tuesday, the Pak military's media wing revealed that Pakistan Navy spotted and barred an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters on Oct. 16. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the navy demonstrated "unremitting vigilance and professional competence" in determining and preventing the Indian vessel's attempted entry.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy