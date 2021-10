Adele is back! After six long, long years since her last album, the ‘Hello’ singer has returned with a new song, ‘Easy on Me.’ Watch the music video. 2021 will likely go down as one of the best years (musically) in recent history, and Adele will have a hand in that. After half a decade of silence from the British singer, Adele, 33, came roaring back on the scene with “Easy On Me,” her first new music since her 2015 album 25. In the video, which begins in black and white and slowly turns to color, the Grammy winner packs up her belongings and leaves a dilapidated home, a likely reference to her divorce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO