CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

2 Facts About XRP That You Should Know

By Dave Kovaleski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • XRP, created by Ripple, is a cryptocurrency that provides liquidity for cross-border transactions.
  • The token is up more than 400% year to date.
  • The SEC is suing Ripple for raising over $1.3 billion through an unregistered securities offering.

Learning about cryptocurrency investments is like learning a new language, even for seasoned investors. Most have heard of the two largest cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum, but many others don't have the same recognition.

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap nearly $53 billion, is one you may have heard of, but perhaps not for good reasons. The token continues to perform well, up about 410% this year and 349% over the past year, but there are two current developments regarding XRP that may impact its growth that you should be aware of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzF9q_0cTD2OzQ00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. The company that uses XRP is being sued by the SEC

XRP is used by a company called Ripple, which runs a platform for currency exchange and cross-border transactions called RippleNet. In 2019, Ripple bought a 30% stake in the money transfer company MoneyGram International in what was to be a two-year partnership. Ripple would become MoneyGram's partner for cross-border payment and foreign exchange settlement using digital assets.

But the partnership ended this past March before the two years were up. A few months before that, in December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Ripple with raising over $1.3 billion through an unregistered securities offering using digital assets, namely XRP. Neither company said the suit had anything to do with the ending of their partnership, but MoneyGram officials did say they stopped transacting on the Ripple platform after the lawsuit was announced.

Almost a year later, the suit is ongoing. Ripple has argued that XRP is a virtual currency, like Bitcoin and Ether, and not an asset, so the complaint would not apply. The suit has had its ups and downs for Ripple. Back in March, a judge in the case made comments indicating that she agrees, at least in part, with Ripple's argument that XRP is currency. But just this past week, the court ruled against allowing XRP holders to testify on behalf of Ripple.

Incidentally, when Ripple and MoneyGram parted ways, both said the door was open to rekindling the partnership. But that now seems unlikely as MoneyGram just last week announced a similar deal with one of XRP's rivals, Stellar.

2. A competitor has emerged in SWIFT Go

The RippleNet platform was developed as an alternative to the network that most banks use for cross-border transactions, SWIFT (or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications). The XRP token was used on the platform for on-demand liquidity, allowing settlement in mere seconds for as little as 0.00001 XRP for international transactions. This sought to provide banks with a cheaper, faster alternative, as SWIFT took anywhere from 30 minutes to a day, or longer, to conduct transactions.

SWIFT is the dominant source of cross-border transactions, used by more than 11,000 financial institutions representing more than 4 billion accounts in more than 200 countries. But RippleNet, with the help of the XRP token, has made an impact, with more than 300 financial institutions in at least 45 countries signing on to use the platform.

But just this past July, SWIFT launched a new service called SWIFT Go to compete with Ripple for faster transactions. Like RippleNet, it offers near-instant transactions for low-value cross-border payments.

Stephen Gilderdale, chief product officer at SWIFT, said back in July: "The new service is a direct response to the needs of small businesses and consumers for fast, easy, predictable, secure, and competitively priced cross-border payments. Our new service will allow banks to compete effectively in one of the fastest growing segments of the payments market, delivering a seamless experience for their customers."

While SWIFT Go matches the speed of the RippleNet platform, Ripple still has some key advantages. First, although the transaction is almost instant, settlement on SWIFT Go still takes at least a day or more, while settlement is also instant using Ripple/XRP. Second, SWIFT Go has higher fees, while XRP costs next to nothing.

The SEC action and SWIFT Go are two developments that bear watching for investors. Although XRP certainly has some advantages to compete effectively in the space, the SEC lawsuit may be the more impactful of the two. A resolution in favor of XRP could spark significant growth, but a verdict that goes against Ripple would likely negatively affect XRP.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected. XRP was not created by Ripple.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Ethereum is paving the way for a new category of applications. Cardano is a significantly differentiated player in the blockchain space. Solana is the best high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency play. It's been a fantastic year for cryptocurrency investors and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in particular. The market-leading cryptocurrency's price per token has surged...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Mark Cuban Won't Invest in Bitcoin Futures ETF

Why invest in a Bitcoin futures ETF when you can buy the real thing?. Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high this week, passing the $65,000 mark for the first time. A large part of the reason for its recent price rise was the successful launch of a Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Virtual Currency#Xrp#Moneygram International
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Crypto ETFs

There’s currently one way to buy cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds in the U.S. — through the Bitcoin Strategy ETF that deals in Bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. More such possibilities are on the horizon stateside, but these products … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Crypto ETFs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoin.com

Journalist and Youtuber Tim Pool Believes 1 Bitcoin Will 'Eventually Be Equivalent to $1 Million'

The American journalist, Youtuber, podcast host, and political commentator, Tim Pool, has talked about bitcoin on numerous occasions and even more so these days as the crypto asset crossed its all-time price high. After the Proshares exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Pool asked his 897,700 Twitter followers if they thought bitcoin would hit $200K.
MARKETS
u.today

Almost 900 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Today

According to cryptocurrency tracker Watcher.Guru, almost 900 million SHIB tokens have been burned today. With 1% of the circulating supply being burned daily, the asset's price is reacting with growth and moving up by 16% in addition to extremely positive market sentiment. The burning mechanism of SHIB is dissimilar from...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Why Edward Snowden Called GovCoins 'Cryptofascist' Currencies

The well-known whistleblower is concerned about putting the state at the center of crypto transactions. Edward Snowden, the former government contractor who blew the whistle on NSA domestic surveillance activities, has spoken out against the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or govcoin. The Federal Reserve is...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

China Evergrande Disaster: Protecting Your Portfolio From Over-Leveraged Companies

China Evergrande (OTC:EGRN.F) on the edge of financial collapse, investors may be wondering if any stocks in their portfolios are vulnerable to a similar risk. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Neil Patel, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss the importance of diversification and other essential strategies for long-term investors.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy