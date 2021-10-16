CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween 2021

By WTVO
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrYjT_0cTD2MDy00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released its updated guidance for Halloween 2021 as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it’s also important to use a layered approach by wearing a mask indoors and limiting/avoiding settings where physical distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the virus,” said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike.

Masks

Masks are currently required, per Executive Order , in all indoor public locations in Illinois.  A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .  Wearing a costume mask over a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not recommended because it could make breathing more difficult.  Safer options include choosing a costume that does not come with a costume mask, or find a costume that incorporates a face covering.

Trick-or-Treat

Trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups is best, but if outdoors is not an option, there are steps people can take to make indoor trick-or-treating safer.  Those handing out tricks or treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation and wear a mask.  It is also important for everyone handing out or receiving treats to wash their hands.

Alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating can include setting up tables in a parking lot or other safe outdoor area where individually wrapped treats can be set out or holding an outdoor costume parade for kids along with a parent/guardian.

Haunted Houses, Woods, Walks

Open-air haunted houses are safer than an enclosed haunted house.  Masks are required to be worn in indoor haunted houses and the number of people should be limited to reduce crowding.  Other options include visiting outdoor haunted woods or going on a haunted walk.

Pumpkin Patches, Orchard Visits, Fall Festivals

Try to visit pumpkin patches, orchards, and festivals at times that aren’t as busy.  You can also limit your exposure by moving away from crowded areas and wearing a mask.

Halloween Parties and Social Gatherings

Large gatherings with more people increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission compared to small gatherings, and outdoor parties are safer than indoor parties.  If indoors, mask must be worn in public places, but can also be worn in private settings where physical distancing is difficult.  For indoor gatherings, try to increase air flow by opening doors and windows.

Día los Muertos

Holding events and activities outdoors to honor deceased loved ones for Día de los Muertos is safer than indoors.  If gathering indoor, increase air flow by opening windows and try to physically distance as much as possible.  Another option to celebrate and remember deceased loved ones is to exchange traditional family recipes with family or neighbors that they can make at home.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, do not participate in any Halloween or Fall events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Public Health Issues Updated COVID-19 Halloween And Fall Festivities Guidance

SPRINGFIELD – As we continue through Fall and head into the holiday season, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is issuing updated guidance to help people celebrate more safely as we continue to battle COVID-19. “Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available,”said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Spirit Halloween is Offering Masks to Fight Covid-19

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Spirit Halloween is finding safe alternatives to make sure people can still have fun and be safe while tricking or treating this year.  The store is providing costume masks that can act like masks that protect against Covid-19. The general manager at the Bayshore Mall in Eureka said they are one of […] The post Spirit Halloween is Offering Masks to Fight Covid-19 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
WHO 13

IDPH’s weekly update includes 100 additional COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is releasing its weekly snapshot of COVID-19 in Iowa and reporting 100 additional deaths from the virus. Those deaths took place between mid-August and mid-October, according to the IDPH but the confirmation about them wasn’t released until Wednesday. According to the most recent numbers, 6,848 […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WPMI

Heartbreaking COVID-19 statistics released

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Alabama has surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 deaths. These latest numbers prove the pandemic is far from over. Recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 in Alabama behind heart disease and all cancers. Rendi...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
nowdecatur.com

IDPH announces 15,669 new COVID-19 cases; 184 additional deaths since last Friday

The following information from IDPH is updated daily on this page. If you have accessed this link through a third party, such as social media, the following information may not reflect the headline accessed through the third party. The information below is the latest information available from IDPH. For more information, visit the IDPH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Covid 19#Haunted House#Idph#Orchard Visits
WYTV.com

Are Halloween activities safe with the Delta variant of COVID-19?

(WYTV) – Hayrides, pumpkin patches and Halloween festivities are here, but we’re safe, aren’t we? This is going on outside, after all. Doctors say we still have to be careful with the Delta variant of the coronavirus still around. It’s highly transmissible, so just check your risk level, wherever you’re going.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Illinois changes definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks to align with CDC guidance

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending schools follow new federal guidance that would redefine the number of cases needed to constitute a school outbreak of COVID-19. The IDPH’s move to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ guidance for pre-K-12 school-associated outbreaks relies on a new national...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc12.com

Michigan offers tips for preventing COVID-19 on Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Trick-or-treating will continue without statewide COVID-19 restrictions over Halloween weekend in Michigan, but state officials are providing tips to prevent spreading the illness. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Halloween partiers and trick-or-treaters should continue following basic COVID-19 prevention measures. “Because many of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kait 8

Missouri health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials have updated the state’s guidance on COVID-19 booster shots for residents who have previously received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says...
MISSOURI STATE
wnns.com

IDPH Modifies Definition Of School-Related COVID Outbreak

The Illinois Department of Public Health is once again changing the definition of a COVID “outbreak” as it applies to schools. For the last few months, the department had defined a school outbreak as two or more related cases. Now it says it’s following new CDC definitions which say an outbreak involves either 10-percent of the individuals in a “core group,” or a minimum of three cases in that core group.
EDUCATION
The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 deaths reveal startling vaccination statistic in Indiana

EVANSVILLE – Robb Walter III was just 42 years old when he died, his father says, of COVID-19 pneumonia – unvaccinated. Walter – “Bulldog” to friends and family – left behind a girlfriend, a band he was playing in, a job he loved, and parents who are telling the world on Facebook not to make their son’s mistake.
INDIANA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IDPH Reports Downward Trend In COVID-19 Hospitalizations

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data released shows a downward trend in hospitalizations. There were 626 people in the hospital in the data reported Monday — which was down by five. Health Department data also shows around 75 percent of patients in Iowa hospitals are unvaccinated.
DES MOINES, IA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

1K+
Followers
771
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy