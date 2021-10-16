CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Liberty College students file a lawsuit claiming school culture fostered sexual violence

By Sarah McCammon
wwno.org
 8 days ago

In a lawsuit, more than a dozen women say Liberty University put them at risk in part because...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

12 women file multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Liberty University for ‘enabling on-campus rapes’; LU releases statement

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: WFXR News received an official statement from Liberty University regarding the filing of a multi-plaintiff lawsuit from 12 women alleging the university creates an environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault. “The allegations in the Jane Doe 1-12 v. Liberty University lawsuit are deeply troubling, if they turn out to be […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Maricopa Community College District Nursing Students File Lawsuit Challenging COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Two Maricopa Community College District nursing students are suing in federal court to prevent the District from enforcing, threatening to enforce, or attempting to enforce the District’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its nursing and allied health students. The students, Emily Thoms and Kamaleilani Moreno, through their attorney Colleen Auer, allege...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Boston

Lawsuit Claims Wellesley Schools Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded. The suit also alleges that the district suppresses the First Amendment right of students with their policy on biased speech. In once instance, the lawsuit says the district allegedly told students that the phrase “Blue Lives Matter” in support of law enforcement is associated with white supremacy. The group Parents Defending Education wants a judge to stop Wellesley’s policies. “This is not how public schools that operate with public tax dollars should be conducting themselves,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education said. “It is fundamentally un-American to discriminate against students or separate students, segregate students, treat them differently, on the basis of race. It’s un-American and also it’s unconstitutional.” WBZ-TV reached out to Wellesley Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Violence#Liberty College#Liberty University#Npr News
delawarepublic.org

'Enough is enough': UD students protest culture of gendered violence

Students at the University of Delaware are protesting what they paint as a pervasive culture of gendered violence on campus. Dozens and dozens of students—of all genders—marched up and down Newark’s Main Street Wednesday, demanding consequences for abusers and prevention of sexual assault and other violence at the University. “Respect...
NEWARK, DE
ourcommunitynow.com

Bentonville schools file notice to appeal ruling in face mask lawsuit

Wednesday afternoon, attorneys representing the Bentonville School District and Board of Education members filed a Notice to Appeal a ruling in the face mask lawsuit against the district. The notice obtained by 40/29 News requests that the case be heard by the Arkansas Supreme Court since the case involves interpretation of the state constitution.
BENTONVILLE, VA
WYTV.com

Parent group files lawsuit against Boardman schools’ mask mandate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling themselves the Boardman Ohio Parents Group, a group of 10 parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Boardman School Board and Superintendent Timothy Saxton. According to court documents, the lawsuit seeks a restraining order to the district’s mask policy alleging that it was implemented without...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
romper.com

Parents Filed Lawsuits Against School Districts After Kids Caught Covid

Do school districts bear any responsibility when a child contracts Covid-19 from a classmate? Or is contracting the virus simply another risk of going to school, similar to how a child might catch a cold or flu? Parents in Wisconsin believe school districts do bear at least some responsibility — and they’re suing. Two separate parents have sued their children’s school districts after their kids contracted Covid-19 from classmates who were not required to wear face masks while at school. Both parents have alleged the school districts failed to adequately protect their children from the highly transmissible virus.
LAW
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri removes Phi Gamma Delta’s recognition pending appeal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will remove its recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, the organization at the center of MU's suspension of fraternity activities, pending appeal, according to an email sent to the campus. The university on Friday found the fraternity responsible for multiple violations of MU conduct codes, Vice Chancellor for Student The post University of Missouri removes Phi Gamma Delta’s recognition pending appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy