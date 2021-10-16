St. Joseph School senior Zach Tucker was recently recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Scholar for scoring in the top 3 percent out of the 1.6 million high school students nationwide who took the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year. The NMSC recognizes and honors academically talented students...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 932 Alaskan high school students have been selected to receive the $12,000 UA Scholars Award to use at any University of Alaska campus. The students come from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska. In order to be eligible for the award, students must be ranked within...
Wellington C. Mepham senior Helena Fu, 17, was recently named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Students — based on their Preliminary SAT scores — are selected to complete an application for a chance to be named a finalist. Each year, approximately 1.6 million students, usually in 10th...
Spectrum News 1 is excited for another year of recognizing and rewarding high-achieving high school seniors across the state. For their hard work and dedication, they receive a $1,000 scholarship toward the college or university of their choosing. It’s presented to the student by the state legislator representing their school’s district.
Worcester Preparatory Head of School Dr. John McDonald announced that Ayush Batra of Rehoboth Beach and Marshall Mumford of Rehoboth Beach have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. McDonald presented a letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Scholars Academy celebrated the completion of its newly constructed building on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, chancellor of the university, presided over the ceremony, and Martha Messick, principal of the academy,...
The research community at the Institute includes visiting scholars, consultants, economists, research analysts, and research assistants. These scholars bring a diversity of backgrounds, interests, and expertise to research that deepens our understanding of economic opportunity and inclusion as well as policies that work to improve both. We talked with four of them about their work.
A new National Academies Gulf Research Program will expand the opportunities Rice students have to study and impact the most pressing environmental, health, energy and infrastructure challenges in the Gulf of Mexico region. The Gulf Scholars Program is a five-year, $12.7 million pilot program that prepares undergraduate students to be...
John Wilson, a current UC Accounting & Financial Planning major, was recently named a 2021 Ledford Scholar by the Appalachian College Association for his research project titled, “How well is the need for accounting academics being met in central Appalachia?”. The Ledford Scholars Program offers financial assistance for summer research...
Stephan Asma, a scholar of philosophy and human cognition, will deliver Carleton College’s convocation address on Friday, October 22, from 10:50-11:50 a.m. in Skinner Chapel. In his presentation, titled “The Evolution of Imagination,” he will discuss the source of our remarkable imaginational capacity. Asma is Professor of Philosophy and Distinguished...
Beverly Lugo, a clinical associate professor of nursing, has been accepted as a participant in the Fall/Winter 2021 National League of Nursing Scholarly Writing Retreat. The Scholarly Writing Retreat is a mentoring program of the NLN Chamberlain University College of Nursing Center for the Advancement of the Science of Nursing Education. The event is designed to help participants prepare research manuscripts for publication in scholarly journals. This year, only 12 nurse educators were selected as participants nationwide. This will be the 14th year the event is being held, and Lugo is the first Boise State faculty member to attend.
How many alumni do you actually know? If you’re someone looking for advice or networking, you probably aren’t in contact with as many alumni as you’d like. For the many students who feel that way, Trinity started the 1869 Scholars program, a year-long mentorship program. The 1869 Scholars Program has...
Congratulations to the students of Sumter County Schools who have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The two district nominees are Class of 2022 seniors Mea Kelley of South Sumter High School, for U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar; and Harper Fuchs of The Villages Charter High School’s CTE Applied Engineering Academy, for U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar.
Eight Fayette County middle school students made their bright futures official as they celebrated winning a $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarship with a signing ceremony on October 12. The eight winners representing each of the county’s middle schools are Bennett’s Mill’s Neriah Bradley and Charity Richards, Flat Rock’s Valeria Suarez and...
Colton Clayton (right) of Locust Fork earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UAB as part of The University of Alabama’s College of Community Health Sciences Rural Medical Scholars program. The program is for rural Alabama students who want to become physicians and practice in rural communities. The program includes a year of study, after students receive their undergraduate degree, […]
As a first-generation college student, Jeanna Perlman always realized how important higher education is to help people better their lives. The new permanent director of the Community College of Philadelphia Northeast Region has spent her adult life helping to make graduation obtainable for students. She served as interim director at the insistence of Kathy Mulray, former director of the college who retired in 2020 before being recently named as permanent director.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zoey Wohlleber is one of the top students at Summit High School. With a 3.650 GPA, classroom success is a priority. “Yeah, I mean school work just always comes first. And then after you success in that, it always helps with extra curricular activities,” said Zoey.
Ten first-year students have been chosen to be the inaugural cohort of the Kiewit Scholars Program in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Engineering. More than 325 applications were received for the new program. The Kiewit Scholars Program invests in students with exceptional leadership potential to develop Complete Engineers who...
A total of 16 students from Oak Mountain Academy received AP Scholar awards for their outstanding performance on the college-level AP exams. Oak Mountain Academy (OMA) is an innovative school of academic excellence at which students receive a personalized, faith-based, college-preparatory education on a campus that offers dynamic opportunities. Thank...
