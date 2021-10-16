Beverly Lugo, a clinical associate professor of nursing, has been accepted as a participant in the Fall/Winter 2021 National League of Nursing Scholarly Writing Retreat. The Scholarly Writing Retreat is a mentoring program of the NLN Chamberlain University College of Nursing Center for the Advancement of the Science of Nursing Education. The event is designed to help participants prepare research manuscripts for publication in scholarly journals. This year, only 12 nurse educators were selected as participants nationwide. This will be the 14th year the event is being held, and Lugo is the first Boise State faculty member to attend.

9 DAYS AGO