Protests

Pro-military protests in Sudan as political crisis deepens

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 9 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Thousands of military-aligned demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on Saturday, chanting “down with the government of hunger” as Sudan grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year transition. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east...

wibqam.com

