Fall Colors: Readers share fall foliage photos

The lack of cold nights and a frost this fall has put a chill on the region’s fall foliage display. Typically, the second half of October represents the peak of the fall foliage season in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s weekly fall foliage map, Luzerne County and most of the region should’ve been at the height of the season for the week of Oct. 14-20.
The first touch of peak fall colors has been reached for our area. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is saying this week is peak fall colors for NE Iowa. The rest of our area isn't far off from reaching the best fall colors either. I'd suspect peak colors for the rest of us isn't far off. Now is the time to go check them out. All it takes is one big wind to send us to "Past Peak" status.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Fall arrived in mid-Missouri on September 22. The once bright green trees and plants now have hints of red, yellow, and orange. Locally, we tend to see our peak fall colors around the third week of October. However, several variables go into determining how bright those colors...
With summer well behind us, now is the time to take full advantage of the fall foliage in Upstate New York. And with a rather short window, leaf peepers have to plan a series of activities to make the most out of the picturesque views. Here are some fun ways to catch the color before the last leaf falls.
(WTNH) – This is the time of year the leaves start to change color. It’s happening farther north in New England, but not so much yet here in Connecticut. Some science behind fall foliage is sunlight allows plants and trees to produce chlorophyll, which saturates the leaves, causing them to appear green. When we start […]
ERIE (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s northern counties are quickly approaching peak foliage after last week’s cold nights, but above-average temperatures and humidity this week are expected to slow the change in leaves in much of the state. Fall foliage sightseers should travel north of U.S. Route 80 to see...
Missouri’s hills might not be alive with the sound of music, but they soon will transition into a kaleidoscope of color. The foliage of trees, shrubs and vines is about to burst into its full glory. Colors usually peak around the third weekend of October, but Mother Nature is a...
While some areas are now seeing near peak conditions of fall color, patchy conditions continue throughout the Buckeye State due to cloudy, rainy weather and warmer temperatures, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “In general, the weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall...
Fall colors are continuing to become more and more prominent in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as we progress through the middle of October. In Minnesota, almost all of the northern part of the state is at or past peak. Here in southeast Minnesota, we are approaching peak as several trees do still have leaves on them. You may notice a lot of leaves are turning orange or even red. Feel free to send in fall pictures while capturing the weather conditions.
New England’s iconic fall foliage is hard to miss this time of year, but we never tire of viewing it so we asked readers to share their best peak foliage photos. Our readers answered the call, sending stunning photos from the region’s lakes, ponds, forests, towns, parks, and neighborhoods. Caroline...
Fall is here almost in full bloom in the Hudson valley, or it will be within the next few weeks. There are not many places in New York State, or some would argue the whole country, where the fall foliage is more beautiful than here in the Hudson Valley. Just...
October is prime leaf-peeping season in Vermont, and residents may have already noticed drivers slowly meandering down windy roads to see the trees' colors. But, what about leaf-peeping from above the tree line?
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People looking for fall color in the Shenandoah National Park will have to wait a little longer. The park is still very green for this time of year, though there are some spots of color. The widespread change that most leaf peepers are looking for...
Hundreds of people headed for Boothbay Railway Village Museum Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 for the 53rd Fall Foliage Festival. Over 50 vendors guaranteed there were wares to tempt just about everyone!. “We had a great day Saturday with immense crowds,” said BRVM board president Charlie Bamberg, who...
Fall brings in many great things that people absolutely love about the season and this time of the year. October is usually full of cooler temperatures, Halloween and Fall activities, and the changing of the colors of the leaves. That change of color is also known as Fall foliage. However, you probably have noticed that most trees around the area haven't really change colors much yet. You can even see that from our Corydon Towercam.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A cold front is heading our way, and it’s expected to create a vibrant bloom of fall colors throughout the state. Colors are starting to fade in some northern counties, but the rest of the north along with Westmoreland and Somerset counties have reached peak color. Most of Pittsburgh’s surrounding counties are still about one week away from the best color.
Missouri is blessed with a variety of trees, shrubs, and vines that make the fall season come alive with color. And you can find best places to view the changing foliage using the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) fall color report at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor!. “Our fall color report is updated weekly...
