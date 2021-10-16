Fall Colors: Readers share fall foliage photos

Fall colors are continuing to become more and more prominent in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as we progress through the middle of October. In Minnesota, almost all of the northern part of the state is at or past peak. Here in southeast Minnesota, we are approaching peak as several trees do still have leaves on them. You may notice a lot of leaves are turning orange or even red. Feel free to send in fall pictures while capturing the weather conditions.

