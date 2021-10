Join World War II historian and history fanatic Larry Martin as he discusses his interview with Colin McKenzie. Experience WWII through the eyes of Colin McKenzie. Colin joined the Navy before WW II started. He was stationed aboard the USS Pennsylvania at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7th 1941. Though seriously burned he wanted to stay in the service. He fought in several battles while aboard the Pennsylvania which was a battleship. He then was transferred to a destroyer in the Atlantic. He fought at the invasion of Europe at Omaha Beach Normandy France. He gives a very detailed account of all of the battles he was in.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO