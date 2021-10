LANSDALE, PA — It’s been sixteen years since Michael Ewer was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. Authorities state that on Thursday, October 20, 2005, at 1:49 pm, Lansdale Police responded to Memorial Park in Lansdale, for a report of a lifeless body found in the visitor dugout of the baseball field. Upon arrival, police found a white male who had suffered a massive head injury. The white male was later identified as Michael Ewer, age 49. Ewer was found inside a sleeping bag on the dugout floor. It appeared to police from the position of his body that he was sleeping at the time he was attacked.

