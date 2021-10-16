CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 6

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to take a lead in the NFC North and for its first win against Green Bay since 2018. The Bears have momentum on their side following a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders,...

bearswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Packers.com

Final Thoughts: Packers vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Mike and Wes talk about what's at stake, who's heating up and ways for the Packers to win.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers in ‘wait and see’ mode on Jaylon Smith’s availability for Sunday vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready to say if newcomer Jaylon Smith will be ready to make his debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. “We’re working hard towards that, but that’s kind of a wait and see type deal. We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week and whether or not he’s ready to go,” LaFleur said.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

THE PACKER CHRONICLES: It's Packers - Bears week, not Bears - Packers

Mitch Widmeier dives right into Packers – Bears week. Darnell Mooney jumps right into the “rivalry” with his comments. Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers should be back for Green Bay. Is this even a rivalry anymore?. A look around the NFC North. Game prediction. Follow and leave a review for...
NFL
