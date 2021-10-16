CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Coming Defense Buildup

By The Editorial Board
realcleardefense.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith China in mind, Tokyo vows to double military spending. Japan’s new Prime...

www.realcleardefense.com

realcleardefense.com

A Ready Navy Is Not Good Enough in a War With China

Since 2015, the Heritage Foundation has compiled an annual Index of Military Strength assessing each of the armed service’s ability to execute its warfighting mission. The assessments consider not only the strength of each service but also the threats each face and the geopolitical environment in which it must operate and, if necessary, fight. Throughout the eight years of assessment, the Navy has remained a consistently “marginal” performer.
MILITARY
thedrive

Armada Of 10 Chinese And Russian Warships Is Sailing Around Japan

The joint patrol first passed through a 12-mile-wide strait between Japan's main islands in an already significant show of force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A group of 10 Chinese and Russian naval vessels is conducting a joint patrol along a route that increasingly suggests it might take them...
MILITARY
Newsweek

China's Hypersonic Missile Tests Leave U.S. Officials 'Stunned': Report

Two hypersonic missile tests conducted by the Chinese military over the summer have left U.S. officials both perplex and perturbed about Beijing's development of "a new generation of arms," the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. In separate reports this week, the paper documented what its government sources suggested were unexpected...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

Japan PM: new disease command centre may come after pandemic

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday his plan to create a government agency to better fight infectious diseases has not changed but it may not come into existence before the pandemic is over. While running for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

When Will China Surpass the U.S. in Military Air Superiority?

For decades, the United States military has benefited from having air superiority over its enemies in all its conflicts around the world. The Pentagon's multibillion-dollar investment in advanced warplanes, weapons systems, satellites and aircraft carriers has made air power a central part of America's global projection of military might. However,...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Stronger Deterrence Will Avoid War Over Taiwan

Xi Jinping is positioning the People’s Liberation Army to bring Taiwan under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. The Taiwanese assess perhaps a three-year time frame before an attack, while US Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu considers a military assault in six years to be possible. If conflict breaks out,...
MILITARY
#Economy#Tokyo#Liberal Democratic Party#Parliament#Ldp
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Meeting to dissolve Japan's House of Representatives begins

Tokyo [Japan], October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): A meeting to dissolve Japan's current House of Representatives began on Thursday afternoon, and the lower house will be formally dissolved after the reading out the rescript of dissolution. The general election will be held on October 31 after the four-year term of lower house...
POLITICS
Japan
Tokyo, JP
China
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
KODIAK, AK
Reuters

Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval cooperation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

BALTIMORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United States would come to Taiwan's defense and has a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, though the White House said later there was no change in policy towards the island. "Yes, we...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

A New Maritime Strategy — A Theory Of Victory?

In her recent CIMSEC post Congresswoman Elaine Luria called for the development of a new maritime strategy. Among its purposes would be the rationalization of Navy shipbuilding plans; linking force structure to the provisions of a strategy in a way similar to the relationship between the 1980s Maritime Strategy and its attendant 600 ship Navy. This is almost self-evidently a good idea, but there are difficult aspects to any such project, a key one being the role of a theory of victory in shaping it. Luria posits, quite reasonably, that what constitutes winning should be successful deterrence based on a clear capability to deny a fait accompli to any aggression by China, Russia, or other power. She uses a 2017 Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) force structure study as an example of a fleet architecture that might fill the bill with some modifications.
MILITARY

