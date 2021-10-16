Tips for Setting up a Delivery Firm

United Parcel Service Inc. is advising customers to send holiday packages by Dec. 15 if they want to use ground service for Christmas arrival. For customers using 3 Day Select Service, the deadline is Dec. 21. For UPS 2nd Day Air Service, there's one extra day, with a Dec. 22 deadline. And the UPS Next Day Air deadline is Dec. 23. Accenture data shows that 22% of shoppers plan to make most of their purchases on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, though retailers are starting their holiday promotions this month. Beyond shipping, consumers and retailers are concerned about the supply chain. "This year, more than ever, having a handle on inventory and the surety of supply will matter to both the consumer and the retailer," said Jill Standish, head of Accenture's retail industry group, in a statement. UPS shares are up 8.1% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.

