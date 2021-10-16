CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Queens Park Rangers

 9 days ago

- Match ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 1. 90'+6'...

BBC

Scottish League 1: Queen's Park stretch lead at top to three points

Queen's Park moved three points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 and maintained their unbeaten start after a second-half goal flurry in a 3-0 win at Dumbarton. Grant Gillespie, Bob McHugh and Luis Longstaff netted in the space of half an hour to drop the hosts to sixth.
Andre Gray
Yoann Barbet
Steven Gerrard 'looking in with interest' at Newcastle after the Rangers boss refuses to rule himself out of taking charge at St James' Park

Steven Gerrard refused to rule himself out of the running for the Newcastle job and said he was ‘looking in with interest’ following the Saudi-led takeover. Sportsmail reported last week that the Rangers boss was part of discussions among the consortium, especially given his links to their football advisor Frank McParland, the former Liverpool chief scout.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Queen of South, Dundee

Former Rangers chairman Dave King says Steven Gerrard has been backed by the board in the transfer market, despite the manager's claim the club "haven't spent a penny" in the last two windows. (Daily Record) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, whose side face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in a must-win Europa League...
Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL

(AP) – Chelsea and Manchester City didn’t field a recognized striker between them for their Premier League games on Saturday. It didn’t stop them combining for 11 goals in ominous displays by the two title contenders. Missing injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea still powered to its biggest win of the season — […]
#Fulham 4#Queens Park Rangers 1
Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp...
Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

The Astros took Game 1 over the Red Sox last night in the ALCS. Ken Rosenthal negs Carlos Correa before writing that he’s about to get paid. Evan Grant writes about Rangers’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick Ian Moller and the lack of Black catchers in baseball. Levi Weaver has a...
Callum Wilson earns draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace

Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.Gateshead-born Graeme Jones was in charge of his...
Euan Henderson strikes twice late on as Alloa shock Queen’s Park

A late brace from Euan Henderson saw Alloa secure a dramatic 4-3 victory at cinch League One leaders Queen’s Park. After the hosts had replied to Kevin Cawley’s first-minute opener with Bob McHugh goals either side of the break, Craig Howie brought things back level by heading past Willie Muir in the 54th minute.
Phil Foden scores twice as masterful Manchester City ease to win at Brighton

A first-half masterclass from Manchester City saw them win at Brighton and move back up to second in the Premier League The reigning champions were untouchable for 45 minutes as Phil Foden scored twice after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring.Brighton were much better after the interval and arguably deserved more than the consolation given to them from the penalty spot by Alexis Mac Allister, with Riyad Mahrez striking late on as City left the south coast with a 4-1 win.Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick here two seasons ago but, with his City future unclear, he was not...
Mason Mount scores hat-trick as leaders Chelsea put seven past abysmal 10-man Norwich

Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea handed hapless 10-man Norwich a 7-0 homegrown hammering to cement top spot in the Premier League.Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt, failing with his first effort only to be reprieved by Tim Krul...
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United this afternoon in the Premier League as the manager-less Magpies try to kickstart their season.Newcastle arrive at Selhurst Park after the sacking of Steve Bruce, with Graeme Jones taking temporary charge until a replacement is found.Palace meanwhile are enjoying life under Patrick Vieira, although conceding a late equaliser at Arsenal last time out summed up their season of performances without the results to match.Newcastle come into the game 19th in the league and still searching for a first win of the season, while Palace are 14th having drawn their past three games.Here is everything you...
Emile Smith Rowe stars as Arsenal dominate offbeat Aston Villa

An onslaught played out in acrimony featured heroes and villains, arguments and controversy, but its ending was rarely in serious doubt. On a frenzied Friday night, Arsenal tore through an uninspired Aston Villa with blistering and, at times, bitter intent, as Emile Smith Rowe produced a standout performance under the gaze of Gareth Southgate in a 3-1 victory that could be considered a serious statement, if only Arsenal’s volatility under Mikel Arteta wasn’t already such a storied tradition.The result does, if only briefly, propel Arsenal into the top half of the table, but for all their dominance, this surprisingly...
Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday evening in the Premier League, a meeting of two clubs in the top four - one rather more surprising than the other at this stage. The Seagulls have impressed and lost just once so far in the league, though face a big task to keep the reigning champions at bay. Pep Guardiola’s outfit are third, just above their hosts, and have the top flight’s joint-best defensive record at this stage.City were in action in midweek in the Champions League and produced what the manager termed one of their best European performances of his tenure,...
Brighton vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Brighton hope to continue their impressive start to the season, but face a very tough challenge as they host Manchester City on Saturday.Graham Potter is optimistic that his outfit can keep surprising teams, but knows they have already pushed beyond what some expected.“You know anything is possible but if you had said at the start of the season you would have 15 points from eight matches we would certainly have been happy with that. It is a good start but it is only a start. If we’re talking about the same points ratio in 30 matches’ time then of course...
