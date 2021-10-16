Jodie Comer reveals whether she would return for a Free Guy sequel

Jodie Comer is in a London apartment showing me the expression she makes after she’s killed someone and is “sucking in their soul.” I’m excited because my favorite thing about Comer is her face. Not just because it looks like it could be in the Louvre, but because of what she manages to do with that beautiful thing. The contortions she pulls off as the Gucci-clad assassin Villanelle on the BBC’s Killing Eve seemingly defy the pliability of skin, as if she were crafted from Silly Putty. In one frame, she’s an innocent porcelain doll; the next, she cracks a Cheshire Cat–esque grin; seconds later, she delivers a look of fearsome terror, before giving you a smile so disarming you don’t see her jab a hairpin in your eye. “I don’t even know what my face is doing half the time,” Comer says. “Sometimes I watch things back and I’m mortified because I feel like I’m doing something subtle, but my face is doing the opposite.”

