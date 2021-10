A possible strike looms as the deadline for John Deere and its union employees to strike a deal draws nearer. Wednesday marks the final day union employees at John Deere in Ottumwa and throughout Iowa could work with a strike on the horizon. On Sunday, the United Auto Workers Union Local 74 reported nearly 87 percent of its members (67 in favor, 444 against) rejected a six-year contract proposal from the company. A healthy majority of workers in other plants voted down the proposed contract as well.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 12 DAYS AGO