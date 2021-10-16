With Halloween approaching, WA ‘wildlife nerd’ creates backyard squirrel-o-lantern

What fall décor is complete without the famed frontpiece, smooth or lumpy, tall or squat; a bright orange pumpkin to complement nature’s fall color scheme. Pumpkins hold a unique place in the hearts, minds and stomachs of Americans; and they should, considering they are one of the oldest cultivars native to North America. The first evidence of cultivated pumpkins dates back at least 10,000 years ago to the Eastern regions of Mexico. The first pumpkin varieties were small, hard and very bitter and grown mostly for their flesh. Over time people throughout North, Central and South America have depended upon pumpkins and their squash cousins for many purposes, which has intentionally or unintentionally generated large variation in pumpkin palatability, shape, seed number, shell thickness and size. There are many varieties of pumpkins and different types arose independently in different regions of the Americas depending on regional uses.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO