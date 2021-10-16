CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett decorates for Halloween with quarterback graveyard

By Jen Steer
WDTN
WDTN
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Myles Garrett is a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, who leads the league in sacks, is taking terrifying to a whole new level.

Herbert leads Chargers over Browns

Outside Garrett’s Ohio home is now a quarterback graveyard. The Halloween decorations feature the names of AFC rivals Joe Burrow, Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson, as well as Justin Fields, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones and Kyler Murray.

Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

Garett set the Browns single-game sack record against the Bears when he took down Fields 4.5 times. His headstone has a skull and crossbones.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnSaW_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQRLE_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djvl6_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAhJI_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPJPM_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrk7d_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh95U_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3OUz_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySK26_0cTCyexW00
    (Photo: Jeff Hogan/FOX 8)

Up next on Myles’ list is Murray as the Browns host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

