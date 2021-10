The Land Rover Defender is the quintessential off-roader and Matt Farah from TheSmokingTire recently had the chance to test it out in 90 configuration. Our own Michael Gauthier drove the new-age Defender late last year but that model was the four-door Defender 110 variant. As its name suggests, the 90 is much smaller than the 110 and has two fewer doors. Its wheelbase spans 102 inches, 17.1 inches shorter than the 110’s, and as Farah mentions in this review, only 60 percent of the parts are shared between the two versions.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO