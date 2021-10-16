Donald Trump Jokes Hunter Biden Inspired Him to Paint, Could Get Over $2M Per Canvas

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred with Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin on Thursday at the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC. “You’re a joke!” Ms Greene yelled at Ms Cheney before getting the same insult in return.Ms Greene asked Mr Raskin, who was the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, when he would investigate Black Lives Matter protest violence. Mr Raskin replied: “Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters?” Mr Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. The then-17-year-old, who had posted pro-Trump...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO