Donald Trump Jokes Hunter Biden Inspired Him to Paint, Could Get Over $2M Per Canvas

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president had a dig at Biden's artwork which will be on display in New...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 51

Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
8d ago

your tweemails are getting pathetic and desperate lately Donny.....just trying to stay relevant is showing how weak and useless you actually are 😂

Reply(14)
37
Nostromo
8d ago

Everything Trump does, he does bigger and better than anybody else in the whole world no one is better, smarter than him....You do see something is wrong... right...

Reply(1)
22
james65
7d ago

If he does start painting, do you think melania will put it on the refrigerator, so little donnie and eric will have something to aspire to?

Reply
10
 

The Independent

‘You’re a joke’: Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with Democrats over Jewish space lasers and alleged pro-Trump killer

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred with Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin on Thursday at the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC. “You’re a joke!” Ms Greene yelled at Ms Cheney before getting the same insult in return.Ms Greene asked Mr Raskin, who was the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, when he would investigate Black Lives Matter protest violence. Mr Raskin replied: “Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters?” Mr Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. The then-17-year-old, who had posted pro-Trump...
Telegraph

Eric Trump mocks 'sensitive' US army as he tells rally father Donald is 'gonna be back'

Eric Trump mocked America's top general for running "sensitivity training" for the military while China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles, at a conference attended by throngs of QAnon supporters and vaccine conspiracy theorists. The son of the former president gave one of the strongest hints yet that Donald Trump was plotting...
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump's name on CNN's 'State of the Union'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., briefly forgot former President Trump’s name during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union. The interview was focused on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act when anchor Jake Tapper brought up President Biden's willingness to eliminate the filibuster in order to push the bill through Congress.
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Calls Psaki ‘One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever,’ Says Peter Doocy Is ‘The Sam Donaldson’ of Biden Admin

Fox News’ Chris Wallace commended colleague Peter Doocy and the tough back-and-forth he had with Jen Psaki Friday. During Friday’s press briefing, Psaki was confronted by Doocy over President Joe Biden saying at Thursday night’s CNN town hall he’s been to the border. Biden was questioned about whether he would go to the border as president, and said he’s been there previously.
