Hear Ruth Acuff's collaborative spirit shine on new EP

Columbia Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title to Ruth Acuff’s new EP, “Two With Drew + We Do,” is more clever and rhythmic than accurate, the singer-songwriter readily admits. Acuff, a fixture on the local scene, collaborates with St. Louis artist Drew Lance on all three tracks here. The pairing is a gently inspired one —...

brooklynvegan.com

serpentwithfeet announces new EP ‘DEACON’S GROVE’ (watch “Down Nuh River” video)

Serpentwithfeet, aka Josiah Wise, released a new album, DEACON, back in March, and now he's announced a new companion EP, DEACON'S GROVE, due out November 5 via Secretly Canadian. It features two new songs, "Down Nuh River" and "Shoot Your Shot," along with reinterpretations of album tracks "Hyacinth" and "Amir," and a remix of "Fellowship" with new verses from Ambre and Alex Isley. See the cover art and tracklist below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

1096 Gang’s Luci J Is Unabashedly Optimistic In New ‘Do By Heart’ EP

The central theme of Filipino rapper Luci J’s music is optimism, a difficult message to reorient into a song in today’s pandemic-plagued world. Luci J, who is also a member of Filipino underground rap collective 1096 Gang, premiered his latest EP Do By Heart yesterday (October 13) with a new music video for the track “Natatanaw” (roughly translated as “Overlooking”).
CELEBRITIES
treblezine.com

Hear Faye Webster’s new live EP, Live at Electric Lady

Faye Webster has just released a new live EP. Live at Electric Lady is a Spotify exclusive release, featuring seven tracks recorded live at the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The set includes some tracks from her recently released I Know I’m Funny haha and 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, as well as a cover of Fleet Foxes’ “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me,” from their 2017 album Crack-Up.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Shine On#Muse#Appalachian#The Royal Furs
NME

Listen to Pa Salieu and Aitch’s new collaborative single, ‘Bad’

Pa Salieu has shared a new track called ‘Bad’ featuring Aitch – you can listen to it below. The British-Gambian rapper’s new collaboration – produced by Two Inch Punch and WhyJay – premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (October 14) as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World. It...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Louis The Child Shine Brightly on Catchy New ‘Euphoria’ EP

Not too far from the heels of their debut album, Louis The Child have returned to deliver a very solid body of work. Their newest project is an EP titled Euphoria, something we’ve been getting bits and pieces of since this past summer. Living up to its title, this new...
MUSIC
milwaukeerecord.com

Get ready for Valerie Lighthart’s spellbinding new EP and stream “Burn The Witch”

When we last caught up with Valerie Lighthart back in late spring, the multi-talented Milwaukee musician, model, and photographer was preparing to release an EP entitled PT I: THE GODDESS. Since releasing that collection of songs—the first part of her “By Moonlight” series—on June 18, Lighthart had a full-fledged release show at Cactus Club, performed at Summerfest, and has been hard at work on the sonic series’ second installment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wirx.com

Listen to Tom Morello's new collaboration with grandson, “Hold the Line”

Has released a new song with grandson called “Hold the Line.”. The track, which is featured on the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s new The Atlas Underground Fire solo album, is not a cover of the Toto song, but rather an original about “everyone going through compassion fatigue or activist burnout.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Jim-E Stack Surprises with New Must Hear EP ‘Promotional Only’

Since his immaculate 2020 album, EPHEMERA, we’ve been unable to get enough of Jim-E Stack. The project was one of our absolute favorites last year, showcasing his one-of-a-kind production (and fantastic features) that swerves in and out of electronic, indie, pop, and hip-hop. Today, Jim-E unveils a brand new, surprise EP titled Promotional Only.
MUSIC
Variety

The Rolling Stones’ Last Great Album, ‘Tattoo You,’ Adds Bonus Tracks and Full Concert in 40th Anniversary Edition: Album Review

After decades of not really dealing with their catalog, the Rolling Stones have been digging deep into their vaults for the past dozen years or so, releasing expanded versions of past albums, many full-length archival concerts, and finishing up old songs that they’d started recording decades earlier. The latest in this series, released just a few weeks after the 40th anniversary of its original release (vinyl pressing plants are really backed up these days), finds the Stones rolling out a deluxe boxed set of the album that many agree was their last great studio effort, “Tattoo You,” which actually was less...
MUSIC
Columbia Daily Tribune

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque bring Cuban sounds to Jazz Series opener

Sounds born of relationship and understanding will resonate through the Missouri Theatre Saturday when the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series kicks off its 2021-22 season. Canadian woodwinds player Jane Bunnett will bring her Maqueque project, a collaboration with dynamic Cuban artists, to the stage. Bunnett, a three-time Grammy nominee and five-time Juno Award winner, has a long relationship with Cuban culture. The saxophonist and flautist has visited the nation more than 100 times since her first trip in 1982, NPR reported.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Hear ABBA’s “new” single — originally recorded in 1978

“Just a Notion,” the new single released from ABBA‘s much-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, isn’t really that new at all. ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says “Just a Notion” was originally recorded toward the end of 1978, and was probably destined for their album Voulez-Vous, but he claims he doesn’t “have a clue” why it didn’t make the final cut.
MUSIC
The FADER

Hear Don Lifted’s engrossing new ambient-rap album 325i

Lawrence Matthews was ready to retire his musical alter-ego Don Lifted in late 2019. "I felt like I was at the end of what that body of work was," he told his local alt-weekly, The Memphis Flyer, in an interview published last week. "I was just not where I wanted to be." He'd booked a cross-country tour, hoping but hardly expecting that something would come of it, taking two albums worth of material — lo-fi rap and R&B that embraced shoegaze and experimental indie textures, promising and peculiar music that hadn't taken him as far as he'd deserved — on the road for what he thought would be the final time.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Paloma Mami Floats Through Space in ‘Cosas de la Vida’ Video

Paloma Mami has dropped a new song called “Cosas de le Vida.” It’s the first single from the Chilean American singer’s upcoming second LP, further capitalizing on one of international pop’s fastest rising careers. Paloma co-directed the video to the ballad, in which she awakens in a futuristic spaceship where she paints alone, takes in the stars, and dreams of visits to other worlds where it looks like love is just out of reach. Paloma Mami released her debut album, Sueños de Dali, in March, and she’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, which take place next month. She...
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Jerry Cantrell's Glowing New Single "Siren Song"

Next week, Jerry Cantrell will finally unveil Brighten, his first solo LP in nearly 20 years. Since announcing the record back in July, the Alice in Chains vocalist-guitarist gave fans a taste with the smoldering "Atone," featuring former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, and the bluesy title-track, and now he's shared one final preview called "Siren Song."
MUSIC
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
hypebeast.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Shines a New Light on Band’s Infamous Breakup

Disney+ has given fans a first look at its upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the filmmaker behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, the three-part series follows the making of the band’s 1970 album Let It Be, a record that had the working title of Get Back.
MOVIES
treblezine.com

Hear Dummy’s hypnotic new ambient-pop track, “Atonal Poem”

On October 22, Dummy will release their new album Mandatory Enjoyment via Trouble in Mind. And today, the group has shared a new video for the hypnotic album highlight “Atonal Poem.” Where much of the album finds the group turning up the fuzz or creating a more layered shoegaze and noise pop sound, “Atonal Poem” is more serene and soothing, which the group attributes to being “obsessed with new age music.”
MUSIC

