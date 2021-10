Early in-person voting will take place for the first time in New Jersey starting today and through Oct. 31 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2. In addition to the race for governor between incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, all 40 seats in the state Senate and all 80 seats in the Assembly are up for grabs. There are also some municipal elections, including in Jersey City, where Mayor Steven Fulop is seeking a third term.

