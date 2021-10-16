American Red Cross Facing Blood Shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cold temperatures are forcing people indoors, and doctors say both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people should remain alert when it comes to COVID-19 and other winter viruses. The fall foliage and cold breeze are in full force, but the most exciting part of it all lies ahead. “We’re gonna make our trip to see the grandparents in Ireland for Thanksgiving, and then we’ll be here with family for Christmas,” said Biz McShane Murphy. Dropping temperatures and holiday get-togethers are reasons to meet indoors, but it could also be a cause for concern amid a pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health’s most recent...

