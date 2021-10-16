American Red Cross Facing Blood Shortage

The fundraising page for Plano's new dog park, planned at Foli Park, has launched. The fundraiser is happening on the online platform GoFundMe. Local veterinarian Lauri Safford wants to raise $35,000 to build the dog park and add amenities for visitors. Safford is raising the money as a project to honor her late son Jared, who passed away eight years ago before he could complete his Eagle Scout Project for the Boy Scouts of America. A dog park in Plano was one project he was considering. Safford hopes to have the park named in memory of her son.
