The City of Salina's Friday sanitation customers won bragging rights this week. According to information on the city's Facebook page, 98.9 percent of the customers along the city's Friday sanitation routes complied with the guidelines for waste collection. Coming in second were the Thursday sanitation customers, who had a 98.4 percent compliance rate. Other compliance rates were as follows: Tuesday, 97.1 percent; Wednesday, 96.8 percent; and Monday, 96.2 percent.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO