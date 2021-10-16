CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Japan ‘currently has no plan to issue CBDC’

By Sahana Venugopal
ambcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBDCs are not only related to finance but diplomacy as well. With China now incentivizing users to pay with its digital renminbi [RMB] and South Korea also looking into a digital won, Japan has little choice but to examine its own readiness for a CBDC. On 15 October, Uchida...

AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
tucsonpost.com

Japan PM plans to attend COP26 summit

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World. The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office. The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place...
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
AFP

What is the US policy of 'strategic ambiguity' towards Taiwan?

President Joe Biden's declaration that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded has renewed talk of whether Washington's longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on this thorny geopolitical issue is being reassessed. But what is strategic ambiguity and why would a solid commitment to Taiwan's defense be risky?
industryglobalnews24.com

Japan to embrace new plan for reducing carbon emissions

Japan has adopted to new energy policy that will encourage renewable and nuclear sources of clean energy. This has been done to achieve the country’s pledge of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050. Highlights. Japan to adopt new energy policy for reducing carbon emissions. The country is promoting use of offshore...
ambcrypto.com

China’s NDRC now seeking public opinion on its Bitcoin mining crackdown

The Chinese government’s Bitcoin mining crackdown, imposed earlier this May, led to the cryptocurrency crashing to levels it only recovered from earlier this week. Prior to the crackdown, China had been the supreme provider of hash power to the Bitcoin network, with many mining farms dotting several regions. It now...
ambcrypto.com

FCA report reveals competition and social media drive crypto investment in the UK

Owing to the volatile nature and a lack of awareness prevalent within the crypto industry, investors view cryptocurrencies through varied investment strategies. While many consider more established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ether to be investments with long-term potential for appreciation, many others consider all digital assets to be a “get rich quick scheme.”
ambcrypto.com

IMF: How regulators can ensure co-existence of private stablecoins, CBDCs

CBDCs are all the rage of late. While cryptocurrencies continue to be seen with skepticism by most regulators, the idea of a CBDC has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In doing so, it has also stoked a lot of conversation around it. During a recent event, the International Monetary Fund...
FXStreet.com

Japan PM Kishida: No plan to change sales tax

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement on Monday, he has no plans to change the sales tax. “Climate change is a big theme, but must maintain stability in energy prices and supply,” he added. The spit was last seen trading at 114.34, up 0.10% so far. Information...
abc17news.com

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. has confirmed it plans to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. Wei said in a earnings conference call that the plan was subject to approval by TSMC’s board of directors. He said the company had a “strong commitment” from both its customers and the Japanese government. Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.
CoinTelegraph

Japan will prioritize simplicity in CBDC design, says central bank executive

While Japan’s CBDC plans are still in the research stage, Shinichi Uchida, an executive of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), has said simplicity will drive the central bank’s design thesis for the digital yen. According to Reuters, Uchida made this known during a speech delivered on Friday calling for modalities...
The Independent

Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Southeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic. Citing U.N. and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.Speaking at a regional business forum Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel...
ambcrypto.com

South Africa Bank to terminate accounts of clients offering crypto arbitrage services

A leading South African bank reportedly sent account termination notices to several crypto clients. As per the local media, Standard Bank served notices to providers of automated cryptocurrency arbitrage services. The report noted that virtual currencies like Bitcoin trade at a higher price in South African exchanges compared to other...
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
ambcrypto.com

Australia’s regulatory report inspired by Ripple’s ‘technology-agnostic’ principle

America and Australia: while the former’s Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] filed a lawsuit against the blockchain company Ripple, the latter country used Ripple’s insights in a government report. The Australian Senate’s “Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre” report looked at diverse aspects of fintech development...
ambcrypto.com

Australian Senate committee proposes regulatory model for crypto

The widespread crypto-economy has led a Senate committee on the Australia as a Technology and Financial Center [ATFC], to present its final report in Parliament to regulate the global digital economy. The report detailed 12 recommendations for the regulation of digital assets along with the fintech industry. Like the rest...
ambcrypto.com

Mt. Gox creditors to receive billions in Bitcoin after rehabilitation plan’s approval

Nearly a decade after it was initially hacked, thousands of Mt. Gox exchange’s creditors will now be able to receive compensation for the billions of dollars they lost at the time. The aforementioned hack resulted in the loss of around 850,000 Bitcoins between 2011 and 2014, pushing the cryptocurrency exchange into bankruptcy in 2014.
