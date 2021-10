President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders should be fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During a town hall discussion with CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper said that as many as one in three police officers and first responders in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore are refusing to comply with their city’s vaccine mandates. Asked whether those first responders should be mandated to get the vaccines and fired if they don’t, Biden replied, “yes and yes.”

