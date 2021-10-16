See Folsom Jack in the Box workers rally after management allegedly threatened to call ICE

“Over 1,000 people attend rally protesting California’s vaccine mandate for children,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 19) I’m sick of it. As I listen to the rants from the anti-vaxxers, anti-school mandators and anti-maskers, my 4-year-old grandson lay severely ill, probably exposed to a virus from preschool. Do the protesting parents understand all the vaccines their children have gotten to enter school were for diseases far less severe than COVID-19? This is about saving other peoples’ lives. Facts are facts. Over 700,000 Americans have died in less than two years from COVID. The confusion on all sides, constant bickering, mistrust and cynicism are killing people. We have to try and put faith into something, and science and history are good places to start.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO