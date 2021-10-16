CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

This Recent IPO Is the Fintech Stock You Need to Know About

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Banks and powerful payment networks dominate the process behind swiping your credit card.
  • Marqeta connects new and old payment companies, and is behind many fast-growing payment businesses.
  • Near all-time lows after going public, Marqeta's underlying business is growing.

Fintech stocks can be tricky for investors. The global financial market is one of the largest investment opportunities, worth more than $20 trillion. There are hundreds of existing banks and payment companies fighting against a wave of new, innovative challengers. How do we take advantage as investors?

What if you could "play the field," owning stock in a company that was the connecting piece between new and old payment technologies? Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) serves this role, and if you are thinking of investing in fintech, you need to know about it. Here's why.

How do payments work?

When you swipe your payment card to buy something, a fundamental transaction process occurs:

  1. The merchant's bank sends a request for payment to your bank or credit card company.
  2. The bank or credit card company approves or declines the transaction.
  3. The transaction authorization travels back to the payment terminal (where you swiped).
  4. The payment is then "settled"; the funds eventually move from your bank to the merchant's bank.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NsTG_0cTCsj1300
Image Source: Getty Images

The payment networks that operate between the banks are often referred to as "payment rails." Networks such as Visa or Mastercard work by running the data back and forth between the banks.

Think of payment networks as telephone lines between you and the merchant. Telephone lines carry the call data from one side to the other and collect a small fee in exchange for using the network. Because merchants are the party requesting the payment, the networks charge them user fees. We as consumers don't see them; merchants will bury them into their pricing, or offer a "cash discount" to customers.

Marqeta connects the new and old

Fintech companies have begun emerging over the past decade, many bringing new and exciting business models to the world. Companies such as Uber, DoorDash, and Square are all just hitting their stride.

How does Uber charge your bank account or credit card for the exact amount of your fare? How does DoorDash enable its drivers to pay for and pick up meals on behalf of someone else ordering it? Marqeta connects its customers, typically fintech and businesses that require payment solutions, with the existing payment infrastructure.

Marqeta has APIs (application programming interface software) that enable a company to issue digital and physical payment cards quickly and simply. These APIs are customizable, which gives companies the flexibility to create unique payment tools. For example, with Marqeta, a DoorDash driver can pay for their customer's restaurant order because Marqeta makes sure that the payment being processed matches back to the correct information on the DoorDash app, such as the order information, amount, and customer data. It funds the driver's card with the exact amount needed for the order.

Marqeta has relationships with banks and the existing payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard to connect new payment applications to the current payment infrastructure that still dominates the commerce landscape.

Growth through big customers

In the second quarter of this year, Marqeta's first as a public company, revenue rose 76% year from a year earlier to $122 million. Its customer list features several well-known companies, including Square, Uber, DoorDash, Affirm, Klarna, and Instacart. The company generates revenue by taking a small fee on payments processed using its APIs, so Marqeta grows in lockstep with its customers.

Let's look more closely at revenue. Square is Marqeta's largest customer, contributing 76% of Marqeta's revenue in the quarter. Some could argue that this is a risk because if something were to happen to its relationship with Square, it could be a disaster for Marqeta's business. On the other hand, Square itself is a rapidly growing business; Marqeta helps power Square's Cash App, which has seen its volume grow fourfold during the past two years. In Square's most recent quarter, Cash App revenue grew 87% year over year (excluding Bitcoin).

Marqeta also serves many companies in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. Management noted that its BNPL revenue increased 350% from a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting 35% revenue growth in 2022, but with its customers growing so much, I could see Marqeta surpassing expectations.

The stock hasn't gotten the market's attention... yet

The stock has sold off since going public in June and now trades near all-time lows, roughly 33% lower than its close on the first day of trading. With a market cap of about $12.3 billion and estimated 2021 revenue of $478 million, Marqeta's price-to-sales ratio is 22.

Usually, investors might consider this a bargain for some tech companies. Still, because Marqeta's gross profit margin is just 38%, I think the current valuation is fair considering the company's revenue growth and future growth opportunities. Marqeta touches a majority of the innovation happening in fintech. Investors looking for a young company with growth ahead should give it some thought.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
u.today

Almost 900 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Today

According to cryptocurrency tracker Watcher.Guru, almost 900 million SHIB tokens have been burned today. With 1% of the circulating supply being burned daily, the asset's price is reacting with growth and moving up by 16% in addition to extremely positive market sentiment. The burning mechanism of SHIB is dissimilar from...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stocks#Fintech Companies#Payment Card#Visa#Mastercard
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is likely to be bought out soon. Ocugen's stock may catch fire on a key regulatory update. Stocks rarely go straight up. When they do, the uncommon occurrence is called a "parabolic move." In stock terminology, such as move is defined by a sudden and dramatic increase in buying volume, thereby causing the company's share price to rapidly rise in a manner that resembles a parabola.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Fintech
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Managing a Diverse Stock Portfolio When Your Capital Is Limited

If your goal is to build out a diverse portfolio of at least 25 stocks, it may be daunting to think about how to afford this kind of investment on a budget. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Neil Patel offer their strategies for managing a diverse long-term stock portfolio.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Ethereum is paving the way for a new category of applications. Cardano is a significantly differentiated player in the blockchain space. Solana is the best high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency play. It's been a fantastic year for cryptocurrency investors and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in particular. The market-leading cryptocurrency's price per token has surged...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

Shopify's success is aligned with its customers. That's a powerful incentive for management and a plus for shareholders. New investors should put Netflix’s past growth into perspective. Numerous hurricane-force tailwinds will continue to drive MercadoLibre's growth higher. One of the sentiments shared most often in investing is "That ship has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy