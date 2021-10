"Dialing 9-1-1 can be a life-saving call!" Rochester, Minnesota's Family Service Rochester (FSR) has put out a call for your old cell phones and chargers. By collecting cell phones and putting them in the hands of adults and children who've experienced domestic violence, they'll be able to call 911 on those phones. Even when the phone has no plan attached. As long as the phone is charged, 911 will always work, it's the law.

4 DAYS AGO