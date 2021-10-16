What to Watch During the Semiconductor Sector's Big Earnings Week

Today's video focuses on stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML). Here are some highlights from the video.

These four companies represent different segments of the semiconductor industry. ASML and Lam Research provide equipment to chip manufactures like TSM. TSM then goes down the line and manufactures chips for chip developers like Intel. The companies report earnings on the following days: TSM on Oct. 14, ASML and Lam Research on Oct. 20, and Intel on Oct. 21. When you look at the forward price-to-sales ratios for these companies, the most expensive is ASML, and the cheapest is Intel. The price-to-sales valuation correlates perfectly with expected growth for both companies. Intel is expected to show the least year-over-year growth, while ASML is expected to grow substantially compared to its peers.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 13, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2021.