What to Watch During the Semiconductor Sector's Big Earnings Week

By Jose Najarro
 8 days ago

Today's video focuses on stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML). Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. These four companies represent different segments of the semiconductor industry. ASML and Lam Research provide equipment to chip manufactures like TSM. TSM then goes down the line and manufactures chips for chip developers like Intel.
  2. The companies report earnings on the following days: TSM on Oct. 14, ASML and Lam Research on Oct. 20, and Intel on Oct. 21.
  3. When you look at the forward price-to-sales ratios for these companies, the most expensive is ASML, and the cheapest is Intel. The price-to-sales valuation correlates perfectly with expected growth for both companies. Intel is expected to show the least year-over-year growth, while ASML is expected to grow substantially compared to its peers.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 13, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2021.

The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Navitas Semiconductor, Truist Financial And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain or near highs. The initial public offering of a SPAC merger prompted some insider purchases. The chief executive officer of a financial services outfit was among the week's notable buyers. Conventional wisdom says that insiders...
STOCKS
