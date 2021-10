OAKLAND, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric on Wednesday reduced the anticipated scope of power shutoffs as a forecasted wind event weakened for some areas. In the latest update from PG&E on the possible outages, the utility said it may cut power to 16,000 customers in 12 counties across Northern California, down from the initial 26,000 customers it had warned.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO