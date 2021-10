The CW has released the official synopsis for the premiere episode of 4400, their upcoming reboot of the series which originally ran on USA Network for four seasons between 2004 and 2007 (then as The 4400). While both versions center on 4,400 people who suddenly reappear years after having vanished, without ever having aged a day, The CW's revival adds an important descriptor: the people who go missing are people who were "overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized." It's an interesting wrinkle, as it likely means that many of them did not have a lot of effort put in to looking for them after their disappearance, and the outsized impact they will have on the world upon their return will be an experience they have no familiarity with.

