CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

COLUMN: Will the ’20s roar again?

By David Christy
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7y7E_0cTCrqz700

“The Roaring Twenties were the period of that great American prosperity which was built on shaky foundations.” ~ Paul Getty

American history has been fascinating to follow throughout its 245 years in existence, mainly for its different and varied eras.

It started in revolution and chaos and the Industrial Age, moved through a great expansion period across the North American Continent, through the uprooting and painful extraction of Native Americans, a near nation-destroying Civil War, through the War to End All Wars and its worldwide death by Spanish flu pandemic, the Great Depression, the Second World War, a great prosperity after that war through the Age of Aquarius in the 1960s, through the dawn of the digital age, up through our realization that climate change may just be real encompassed by a disease pandemic that now has claimed more lives than the 1918 disease pandemic.

It seems America is no different than any other nation on Earth, in that change and new challenges are constantly molding and sometimes overtaking our lives.

The Roaring Twenties is an era in America that is unique in its way, and maybe another in a long list of roads this nation is traveling down — sometimes unwillingly and screaming and stomping our feet.

Historians have written and tried to decipher and codify the whys and wherefores of the Roaring Twenties for decades.

I kind of look at it straightforward as an American — and in other countries that had to deal with the absolute death and destruction and fruitless stupidity of World War I.

The First World War, to my thinking, was the most useless war ever foisted on the peoples of the world.

The seeds of that great war were planted by men of power, world leaders, kings and queens and royal monarchies that cared not a whit for the people it would affect, but for their own narrow and jaundiced view of their own wealth and power.

It killed millions, it brought us death and destruction on a scale no one on planet Earth had ever seen before.

And out of that war, as the men in the trenches and in Flanders fields suffered and died and were gassed and shelled and traumatized, came a disease pandemic they called for no other reason than it hit Spain hard early on as the Spanish Flu.

Out of the further misery and destruction of civilian deaths that reached 675,000 in the United States and an estimated 50 million worldwide, that disease pandemic certainly should be sobering for America on Oct. 16, 2021 — if for no other reason than we have just surpassed the Spanish Flu in deaths here in the era of COVID.

And yet, in the midst of all the death and illness and health-wrecking uncertainty of our present pandemic, why are some Americans still hesitant to get a successful vaccination against a deadly disease?

Why are some Americans still denying it even exists?

I have no answer for that sobering question, but I suspect history will one day ask and then answer it.

Many won’t like its conclusions.

My take on the Roaring Twenties then suggests that we may be in for a period of history that might somewhat mirror the excesses of that era of American — and world — history.

People — in particular Americans — were abjectly weary of war following the end of the First World War in 1918.

They were saddled with the Spanish Flu, which killed young people with impunity sometimes within a day’s time.

We here in the era of COVID may be lulled into a false sense of our own perceived invincibility of this pandemic disease from the fact it takes days and sometimes weeks to contract, and can send people to hospitals for weeks and even months struggling with their immune systems and our somewhat limited ability to treat COVID-19 once it’s contracted.

It’s the fact America’s health system is trying to figure out a disease while it is ongoing — and hospitals are overtaxed.

We demand instant answers for questions not easily answered or successfully completed.

Out of the Roaring Twenties came a decade of people tired of war and disease and just wanting to cut loose and forget what they had just witnessed and been through.

The Roaring Twenties ended in those excesses dropping off an economic cliff, when the 1929 stock market crash plunged America and the rest of the world into the Great Depression.

What I fear is that a second Roaring Twenties — this time following 2020’s COVID exposion — may follow what happened at the end of the real Roaring Twenties.

When — and if — COVID-19 is tamed, will we cut loose and repeat history?

Will the mirror of history reflect back, and will it maddeningly repeat itself?

Future historians will be watching.

Comments / 0

Related
leader-call.com

COLUMN: This is not a drill

I don’t think folks sit around and wonder about courage much. Or how just daily living requires overcoming fear and doubt, or how their morality and ethics plays in what they do. And how all those things impact them and those they love, care about and encounter as they go about their day.
SOCIETY
Sheridan Press

Column: Chaos

Job chapter 38 begins with, “then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind.”. Any word associated with wind or conjures up vision of wind has a place in my heart. Nancy Jo and I raised our children in Wheatland. As you may or may not know, Wheatland is known for many things, not the least of which is a little wind, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
RELIGION
Atlas Obscura

10 Places Where It Seems Like Vampires Are More Than Myth

It was plague and disease that really allowed the mythology of vampires to spread its leathery wings over Europe during the Middle Ages. These afflictions could cause grotesque ailments, such as bleeding from the mouth and weeping sores, that made the living resemble—and in some cases envy—the dead. In an age before these pathogenic diseases were well understood, superstition and fear consumed reality.
SCIENCE
waxahachiesun.com

Column: Worry

Typically, I do not worry, especially if it is something in my life that I cannot control. I am not being judgmental, but some people worry about everything. Studies have determined that people who are chronic worriers can literally take years off their lives. Any doctor will tell you that if you spend a lot of time worrying, it affects everything, including your health.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War I#American#Native Americans#Spanish
The Independent

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life.The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and young men from stories her father told. For three years, the baby-faced captives lived among the dead and dying in barracks and boxcars as Nazi captors moved them from Poland to France to Germany. The skeletal friends said a tearful Kaddish — a Jewish prayer of mourning — after learning their parents had died in...
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
Discover Mag

How Halloween Sprang From an Ancient Pagan Festival

Despite its distinctly modern imagery — kids in cute vampire costumes, pugs in cute vampire costumes, pumpkins carved to look like pugs — Halloween and many of the traditions surrounding it can be traced back at least two millennia, to the Celtic festival of Samhain. Clearly, much has changed since...
CELEBRATIONS
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
167
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy