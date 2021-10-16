COLUMN: Will the ’20s roar again?

“The Roaring Twenties were the period of that great American prosperity which was built on shaky foundations.” ~ Paul Getty

American history has been fascinating to follow throughout its 245 years in existence, mainly for its different and varied eras.

It started in revolution and chaos and the Industrial Age, moved through a great expansion period across the North American Continent, through the uprooting and painful extraction of Native Americans, a near nation-destroying Civil War, through the War to End All Wars and its worldwide death by Spanish flu pandemic, the Great Depression, the Second World War, a great prosperity after that war through the Age of Aquarius in the 1960s, through the dawn of the digital age, up through our realization that climate change may just be real encompassed by a disease pandemic that now has claimed more lives than the 1918 disease pandemic.

It seems America is no different than any other nation on Earth, in that change and new challenges are constantly molding and sometimes overtaking our lives.

The Roaring Twenties is an era in America that is unique in its way, and maybe another in a long list of roads this nation is traveling down — sometimes unwillingly and screaming and stomping our feet.

Historians have written and tried to decipher and codify the whys and wherefores of the Roaring Twenties for decades.

I kind of look at it straightforward as an American — and in other countries that had to deal with the absolute death and destruction and fruitless stupidity of World War I.

The First World War, to my thinking, was the most useless war ever foisted on the peoples of the world.

The seeds of that great war were planted by men of power, world leaders, kings and queens and royal monarchies that cared not a whit for the people it would affect, but for their own narrow and jaundiced view of their own wealth and power.

It killed millions, it brought us death and destruction on a scale no one on planet Earth had ever seen before.

And out of that war, as the men in the trenches and in Flanders fields suffered and died and were gassed and shelled and traumatized, came a disease pandemic they called for no other reason than it hit Spain hard early on as the Spanish Flu.

Out of the further misery and destruction of civilian deaths that reached 675,000 in the United States and an estimated 50 million worldwide, that disease pandemic certainly should be sobering for America on Oct. 16, 2021 — if for no other reason than we have just surpassed the Spanish Flu in deaths here in the era of COVID.

And yet, in the midst of all the death and illness and health-wrecking uncertainty of our present pandemic, why are some Americans still hesitant to get a successful vaccination against a deadly disease?

Why are some Americans still denying it even exists?

I have no answer for that sobering question, but I suspect history will one day ask and then answer it.

Many won’t like its conclusions.

My take on the Roaring Twenties then suggests that we may be in for a period of history that might somewhat mirror the excesses of that era of American — and world — history.

People — in particular Americans — were abjectly weary of war following the end of the First World War in 1918.

They were saddled with the Spanish Flu, which killed young people with impunity sometimes within a day’s time.

We here in the era of COVID may be lulled into a false sense of our own perceived invincibility of this pandemic disease from the fact it takes days and sometimes weeks to contract, and can send people to hospitals for weeks and even months struggling with their immune systems and our somewhat limited ability to treat COVID-19 once it’s contracted.

It’s the fact America’s health system is trying to figure out a disease while it is ongoing — and hospitals are overtaxed.

We demand instant answers for questions not easily answered or successfully completed.

Out of the Roaring Twenties came a decade of people tired of war and disease and just wanting to cut loose and forget what they had just witnessed and been through.

The Roaring Twenties ended in those excesses dropping off an economic cliff, when the 1929 stock market crash plunged America and the rest of the world into the Great Depression.

What I fear is that a second Roaring Twenties — this time following 2020’s COVID exposion — may follow what happened at the end of the real Roaring Twenties.

When — and if — COVID-19 is tamed, will we cut loose and repeat history?

Will the mirror of history reflect back, and will it maddeningly repeat itself?

Future historians will be watching.