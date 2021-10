Fans have been craving a new look at WB Montreal's Gotham Knights, and at DC FanDome they got their wish, with the studio revealing a brand new trailer for the game that expanded upon the Court of Owls and how far they've infiltrated Gotham. The trailer conveyed the game's story and tone, but they weren't done yet, as we also got a Gotham Knights featurette that went behind the scenes on the game, revealed the comic inspiration for the game's story and cast, and even revealed some new footage before all was said and done, and you can check all of it out in the new video above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO