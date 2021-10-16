CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fox News @ Night - Friday, October 15

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rocket-courier.com

Fox News in Meshoppen Twp.

Photo by Nancy KeelerIt’s not every day, when you turn on your TV and find a Fox News reporter and camera crew reporting from Meshoppen Township. But that was the case Monday, Oct. 11 when Fox News’ J...
MESHOPPEN, PA
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Night#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark bittersweet occasion during date night with a difference

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a special kind of date night over the weekend while out in Manhattan – and it was bittersweet. On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their Saturday night out at the Michael J Fox gala, which was marking 20 years of its foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which the actor suffers from.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meteorologist Amy Freeze previews new FOX Weather app

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Jen Psaki went off the deep end on this: Elbridge Colby

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
JEN PSAKI
Fox News

Emily Compagno & Jimmy Failla Top 5 Horror Movies

The FOX Top 5 podcast. From greatest Presidential quotes to favorite family traditions, to guilty pleasures… Join your favorite FOX News anchors, reporters, and personalities every week, as they pair up to share their top five lists on a wide range of topics. This week, Emily Compagno, co-host of Outnumbered...
MOVIES
Variety

Fox News Draws Late-Night Comedy Crowd With ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left. Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format. Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN. “I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News Sunday - Sunday, October 10

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy