After recognizing the Students of the Month at the Pleasanton school board meeting on Oct. 12, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Mann gave a brief report on the events happening on the different campuses. The census data has been released and a redistricting will be done of the district by Gallegos and Walsh attorneys. However, since there is no election this year for PISD, they are considered second tier so it will take a little longer.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO