New database launched to counter extremism

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new global counter-extremism database has been launched in London. The EMAN Network, standing for Extremist Monitoring Analysis Network aims to "combat hate speech and extremist ideologies by profiling radical individuals and organisations of all faiths". Far-right extremists, anti-Semitic tweeters and those who propagate a violent interpretation of Islam...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Ministers have 'failed to act on a major anti-terror report' which called for 'dangerous legal loopholes' to be closed as Dominic Raab defends the Government's flagship Prevent counter-extremism programme

Ministers have failed to respond to a major anti-terror report published in February which called for a crackdown on 'dangerous' legal 'loopholes', it was claimed today. Sir Mark Rowley, the former head of UK anti-terror policing, co-authored a review into the nation's counter-terrorism strategies which found new laws were needed to stop hateful groups from 'operating with impunity'.
POLITICS
BBC

Insulate Britain: Protesters block east London roads

Insulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf in east London as it resumes its roadblock campaign after a pause. Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed Limehouse Causeway at 08:20 BST. About 60 protesters have also targeted nearby Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Upper Thames Street. Police have arrested 52 people, dragging some...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Sir David Amess murder suspect was flagged to counter-extremism officials

The terror suspect being investigated for the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess had previously been referred to the Government’s counter-extremism programme. The 25-year-old, named on Saturday night as Ali Harbi Ali, whom police believe may have been motivated by Islamist extremism, is understood to have been referred to Prevent several years ago – although he was not known to MI5, according to security sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teach British children about country’s slave trade history, public say

The majority of Britons want schools to teach children about Britain’s involvement in the slave trade and its impact in the world today, according to new research.A survey by Ipsos Mori to mark Black History Month shows strong support for educating children in both primary and secondary schools about Britain’s involvement in the trade.Some six in 10 people support teaching children in British primary schools while almost two-thirds (65 per cent) are in favour of educating secondary school students on this subject. Generation X, which refers to people who were born between 1966 and 1980, are most enthusiastic about teaching...
SOCIETY
Idaho8.com

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed ‘extreme park’

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn’t stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction. The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter “extreme park”...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government's Foreign Office in central London He plans to maintain a “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the building's main entrance in an effort to pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure the release of his wife and other detained dual British-Iranian nationals, Amnesty International said. Zaghari-Ratcliffe...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Javid expects a 'normal Christmas' despite Covid pressure

The West of England Combined Authority Metro mayor has launched a mask-wearing campaign following a spike in Covid cases across the West of England. Dan Norris says he will send businesses pro-mask posters and put adverts in local papers. He has also written to the health secretary to gain extra funding for the efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Concern at people behaving as if pandemic is over

Some people behaving as if the Covid pandemic is over by ignoring Wales' face mask laws and not social distancing is worrying health chiefs. Wales' case rate is at a record high 716.9 cases per 100,000 people - the highest of all the UK nations. It has led ministers to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content, and her comments could help lawmakers beef up the new rules. She’s testifying the same day Facebook is expected to release its latest earnings.It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the danger...
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Needle spiking: What is it and why is it happening?

University students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.Home secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces to urgently assess the scale of drink and needle spiking at nightclubs and parties, amid fears that women are being targeted by people injecting them with drugs on nights out.Here is everything we know about spiking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY

