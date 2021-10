Signage for K-38 Beach Mex Cantina has gone up at 1155 W. Ocotillo Road, Ste. 1, in Chandler—a spot that has been vacant since Coconut’s Fish Cafe left in the fall of 2020. It is not yet known when the restaurant will open. Contact information and a website were not immediately available for the business.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO