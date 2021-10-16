CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Home cleaning hacks for fall

By FAMILY FEATURES
Scranton Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler fall temperatures mean you're likely to spend more time indoors....

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
handymantips.org

Tricks To Keep Your Home Clean And Fresh

Most householders wish their houses to be gleaming, sparkling, and magnificent. Unfortunately, there isn’t a fairy who can fulfill wishes, so you won’t be able to do all of them in a second. It may be challenging to maintain your house clean and fresh at all times, mainly when it is only one of your various obligations in addition to the job, parenting, and the typical stress of a present living. Some odors may also be difficult to eliminate, particularly in the kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
SuncoastPost

Gutter Cleaning Reality for Fall on the Suncoast

Gutter cleaning is one of those necessary evils of homeownership. With the amount of rain, we get our gutters to get a workout helping drain away water from our home year-round. Of course, getting up on a ladder during the summertime months is definitely a backbreaking and heat-stroke-inducing activity. As we move into fall though, temperatures come down and rain is not as prevalent gutter cleaning is an important thing to remember to ensure these essential fixtures to your home continue to properly function all year round.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hacks#Spruce
hunker.com

11 Satisfying Bar Keepers Friend Before-and-After Cleaning Hacks

Whether or not you like to clean, you can't deny how satisfying it is to look at something that's been scrubbed new. This is especially true when it involves cult-favorite cleaning brands, like Bar Keepers Friend. The brand, which has been around since 1882, is known for producing cleansers that can remove the toughest stains and rust. So much so that people use Bar Keepers Friend products to clean stovetops, dishes, sinks, and bathtubs — just to name a few.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Can This TikTok Ice Hack Help You Fall Asleep In 15 Minutes?

Fellow insomniacs: the answer to our sleep deprivation has been sitting in the freezer all along. At least that's what TikTokers like @heyfrankiesimmons, @empathary and @borcikjewelry are saying. Apparently, placing a simple ice pack on your chest might lull you to sleep in just 15 minutes. Insomnia has ruled my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sandiegomagazine.com

The Fall Home Garden Show

Www.Fallhomegardenshow.com   Show Your Home Some Love !. RETURNS TO DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS   October 22-24, 2021. Del Mar, California—Now in its 31 ST year, the Fall Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds for a three-day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Fall Tour of Homes a success

Cary and Kerrie Overall are excited to move in to their new home on the river just in time for Thanksgiving. In fact, the Overalls were planning on spending their first time in the house, located on Pantle Point, following the completion of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 11th annual Fall Tour of Homes on Sunday.
OWENSBORO, KY
mcdonoughvoice.com

Fall garden clean up with pollinators and other wildlife in mind

JACKSONVILLE — As the gardening season winds down, many of us will begin cleaning up our landscapes for the winter. While cutting back dead plants and raking leaves can make for a clean-looking yard, it may not be the best thing for pollinators and other wildlife that inhabit our landscapes. So, how should we approach garden clean-up in the fall?
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wbiw.com

Orleans Fall Town-Wide Clean October 25-30

The Orleans Town Council has set the week of October 25-30 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Up,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts to help prepare for the fall and winter months ahead. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week....
ORLEANS, IN
sanjuanjournal.com

Fall 2021 Great Islands Clean-up a success

Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. Our islands became much cleaner during the Great islands Clean-up on Sept. 25 thanks to dedicated volunteers on Orcas, San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez islands. Over 100 islanders participated! Total garbage picked up was 2,318 pounds (plus 11 garbage cans and one dumpster). It really does take a village to care for our home!
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

M-F landfill hosts fall cleaning event

MILTON-FREEWATER –The Milton-Freewater Public Works Department is hosting a fall cleanup event today (Friday) and tomorrow at the city landfill off Tucholke Road. It is for refuse customers who live within the city limits. Each customer is allowed up to 800 pounds with their ticket and also must present their...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
hunker.com

This Cleaning Hack Will Make Hair Dye Stains Disappear

If you've ever dyed your hair, then you know just how messy it can be. And even if you do go to a professional, excess dye can get on anything your hair comes in contact with — pillows, your bathtub, you name it! Fortunately, there's a hack for that. On...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy