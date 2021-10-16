Cool start to the week followed by mid-week warm up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are above normal starting off our day and highs today will be seasonable. The chance for rain increases as the day goes with low pressure lifting out of the Ohio Valley. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will need the umbrella for Trick-or-Treat tonight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow morning, we will have some left over showers then dry out through the afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs will stay around average and by the evening we will be dry for Trick-or-Treat. Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas north and along the ridges are fading. Next week we have much cooler weather with temperatures below average for our highs and lows. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The big thing is that we could even see some the first rain and snow showers Thursday. No accumulation is expected but it looks like flurries could be flying around at night! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

