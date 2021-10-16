CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool start to the week followed by mid-week warm up

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 14 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The weekend started summer-like with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70's! However, a cold front brought us rain Saturday night, and cooler temperatures yesterday. There were a few showers around yesterday afternoon too, but most of the day was dry. It looks as though today...

www.westernmassnews.com

CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what had been an unseasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, things took quite a sharp turn for the final week of the month. Saturday’s storm won’t rival the major nor’easter from earlier in the week, but it may complicate some of the clean-up and power restoration process. (WBZ-TV graphic) Showers and downpours will be isolated through the late morning into the early afternoon. If you want to try to sneak outdoors and get some things done, the best window to do so will be...
CBS DFW

Ghoulish Weather, Wicked Winds Make Way For A Not-So-Freakish Forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Has the recent weather been driving you batty? Me too. Curses! Between near-record high temperatures, severe thunderstorms and those screaming winds that caused all those area Halloween decorations to take flight like that of a witch, I’ve enjoyed this reprieve from the ghoulish weather we’ve seen this past week. You guys, it’s going to be awesome this weekend. Temperatures won’t be freakish one way or the other either. It’ll be very seasonable both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s under abundantly clear skies. Those wicked winds we saw on...
WAFF

Showers continue Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers will continue off and on this afternoon into the evening with temperatures staying stagnant. We will get breaks in the rain for parts of your evening, but rain will pick back up. Not much changes in the next several hours. Highs in the 50s, with breezy winds.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s. By Halloween evening, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. Turning much colder all of next week with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected for most of the week. Tonight: Scattered areas of light rain. Low of 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 56. Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 56.  
CHICAGO, IL
westernmassnews.com

Rain showers get heavier as Saturday continues, Halloween looks mostly dry!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies stayed mostly cloudy overnight with a leading warm front keeping temperatures elevated in the upper 40s out ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Scattered showers are already in the region to start the weekend but rain showers will increase in frequency and intensity as...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday Showers, Cool Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are above normal starting off our day and highs today will be seasonable. The chance for rain increases as the day goes with low pressure lifting out of the Ohio Valley. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will need the umbrella for Trick-or-Treat tonight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow morning, we will have some left over showers then dry out through the afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs will stay around average and by the evening we will be dry for Trick-or-Treat. Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas north and along the ridges are fading. Next week we have much cooler weather with temperatures below average for our highs and lows. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The big thing is that we could even see some the first rain and snow showers Thursday. No accumulation is expected but it looks like flurries could be flying around at night! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Stray Showers, Sunshine During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain will leave after early AM drizzle and a stray shower or two. Windy conditions from Friday become just breezy with North gusts to 25. Clouds make way for some Saturday sunshine with seasonable temps. Saturday night becomes clear with the Northern Lights possibly firing up as far south as Illinois for those in dark sky areas. Sunday is mostly sunny and in the middle 50s for Halloween. Sun sets around 5:45 with a 6pm temp of 49°. October 30 Norm- 56 Fri- 55 Today- 56 Sunrise- 7:22am Forecast Today- A few morning showers, becoming partly sunny and 56°. Tonight- partly cloudy, mid 40s Sunday- mostly sunny, 56°. Improving weekend weather. Nothing spooky in the Halloween forecast. Turning colder to start the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Brings In Chilly Temperatures For Halloween

A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday. A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday. We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain...
DENVER, CO

