Tiphanie Yanique's 'Monster in the Middle' tackles love and religion

I first read Tiphanie Yanique’s work in 2010, when I reviewed her first story collection, How to Escape from a Leper Colony, for The Daily Beast. Set mostly in the Caribbean, the stories invoke a chorus of distinctive voices, yokes past and present, and fluidly juggles points of view. The title story, set in 1939, revolves around a 14-year-old sent to a leper colony on an island off the coast of Trinidad, whose secret meetings with an older boy named Lazaro lead to disaster. A haunting disaster “The Saving Work” is a more modern tale about two white American women who marry Black island men, and whose hatred grows as their children are to be married. “Between Deirdre and Violet there is more than a fire,” Yanique writes. “There is something more destructive. It is something like history and the future converted into flesh. They have children between them. And now they have their similar histories and their common futures like a leash from one to another.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO