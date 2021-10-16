CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tiphanie Yanique's 'Monster in the Middle' tackles love and religion

By Interviews
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
stjohnsource.com

Novelist Tiphanie Yanique to Sign Books at Bajo El Sol Art Gallery

Bajo El Sol Gallery will host a book signing for Tiphanie Yanique at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, on St. John. A deeply influential storyteller, Tiphanie Yanique is known for her outstanding ability to take readers on a journey through time, place and relationships. Yanique is praised (NPR) for weaving “lurid, yet layered and literary” prose that “echoes the richness of Gabriel García Márquez and Toni Morrison” (Buzzfeed).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Star

Religion column: There’s hope for church in America

It has been a terrible struggle writing this. I don’t feel adequate to present it, yet my heart has been heavy and my mind consumed with the urgent need. I have found myself praying the words of the prophet Jeremiah, “Oh, that my head were waters, and my eyes a fountain of tears, that I might weep day and night for the slain of the daughter of my people.” (9:1). In the words of Isaiah, I have asked that our God would “rend the heavens” and “come down”! What is this need? This urgent desire? It’s revival!!
ONEONTA, NY
kclu.org

'Monster in the Middle' muses on the complex nature of romantic love

Tiphanie Yanique's Monster in the Middle is an ambitious novel. It's a story about love that sets out to capture both minds and hearts. Like an earnest suitor, it declares its intentions from the start: in the epigraph that laments the challenge of being taken seriously when writing about love and in a prologue that explores the complex nature of romantic love. To varying degrees, it succeeds on both counts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiphanie Yanique
Person
Scott Simon
Literary Hub

Tiphanie Yanique on Moving Beyond Traditional Hero Narratives

I first read Tiphanie Yanique’s work in 2010, when I reviewed her first story collection, How to Escape from a Leper Colony, for The Daily Beast. Set mostly in the Caribbean, the stories invoke a chorus of distinctive voices, yokes past and present, and fluidly juggles points of view. The title story, set in 1939, revolves around a 14-year-old sent to a leper colony on an island off the coast of Trinidad, whose secret meetings with an older boy named Lazaro lead to disaster. A haunting disaster “The Saving Work” is a more modern tale about two white American women who marry Black island men, and whose hatred grows as their children are to be married. “Between Deirdre and Violet there is more than a fire,” Yanique writes. “There is something more destructive. It is something like history and the future converted into flesh. They have children between them. And now they have their similar histories and their common futures like a leash from one to another.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
funcheap.com

Monster in the Middle Author Event

Join us on Thursday, October 21st at 6pm PT when Tiphanie Yanique discusses her novel, Monster in the Middle, with Edwidge Danticat on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_0HOZ3xsAQ7iVWleIf_MSog. Praise for Monster in the Middle. “Monster in the Middle is as boundless as it is affecting. Yanique’s prose leaps with possibility, as her characters...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KXL

Jim Gossett Song “Biden’s Monster Cash”

Just in time for Halloween, the wonderful and talented Jim Gossett has produced another great song pointing out the scary and questionable money flowing from Joe Biden. The post Jim Gossett Song “Biden’s Monster Cash” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.
MUSIC
themtnear.com

An artist’s labor of love

It’s difficult for me to write anything that’s not from my heart. When I was asked to write a story on Ms. Leisa Collins and her coffee table book, Hand Painted Homes: An Artist’s Pen and Watercolor Journey Across America, I needed to do my research first. In no time...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Audio
Montrose Daily Press

RELIGION: 'It is finished'

Big projects, giant undertakings, marathon tasks. When they’re done, a great sense of relief comes over us. We celebrate the victory! Last month my wife Laurie and I pulled off a garage sale of gargantuan proportions. It had been over 10 years since we had our last one. And, what a relief that over 80% of what we put out found new homes! Admittedly, most of the stuff was mine. On that particular day we made great strides in our goal to simplify our lives.
MONTROSE, CO
NPR

'Nothing but Blackened Teeth' is a real spooky trip

Lights on? Good. Dysfunctional relationships from the past, expunged or resolved? Very good! Wedding invitations that involve ghost hunting in an abandoned Japanese manor? Ignore, however tempting. The characters in Cassandra Khaw's creepy, gorgeous novella Nothing But Blackened Teeth leave well-lit places and easy access to help. Their past history...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

The zombies living in our midst

The idea of human zombies probably seems pretty far-fetched. But there are real zombies out there in the animal kingdom. To kick off Halloween week, science writer Ed Yong of The Atlantic creeps us out with a couple of examples. Hint: they involve fungus. (Encore episode) Read Ed's reporting:. Haunted...
ED YONG
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Rolling Stone

Hear ABBA’s Buoyant New Single ‘Just a Notion’

ABBA have released a new track, “Just a Notion.” The hopeful, upbeat song is the third single off the Swedish pop group’s upcoming album, Voyage. “Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right,” band member Björn Ulvaeus said in a statement. “That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in...
MUSIC
therapidian.org

Ethics and Religion Talk: Cost of Religion

Kathleen asks, “There is clearly a cost of adhering to a religious tradition (in the Jewish tradition, the cost of keeping the dietary laws comes to mind). The question is how much should the economic cost of following one’s religious beliefs be considered in answering questions of ethics or religion.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Rolling Stone

Hear Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ New Version of 1971 Classic ‘Bitterblue’

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat, and he’s celebrating by releasing a super deluxe box set packed with previously unheard demos, alternative mixes, and live recordings from the era. He’s also re-recorded the album cut “Bitterblue” with the original Teaser and the Firecat team of producer Paul Samwell-Smith and guitarist Alun Davies. He’s called the new recording “Bitterblue²,” and you can hear it right here. Teaser and the Firecat was the follow-up to Stevens’ 1970 breakthrough LP Tea for the Tillerman. It features several of his most enduring songs, including “Moonshadow,” “Peace Train,”...
MUSIC
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Honestly, who among us has not thought about quitting our jobs? You know, the old joke about winning the lottery and getting to say, so long, suckers? Thing is, actually willing yourself to take the plunge - well, that's a lot harder than you think. MARY WATERS: I didn't even...
MUSIC
NPR

The scary movies and books that still haunt us

A lot of us are about to have the experience of opening our front doors to find witches, goblins, ghosts, and those guards from Squid Game standing on our porches. Why? Because it's almost Halloween. We decided this would be a good time to talk about what kinds of entertainment...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy