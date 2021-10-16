CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering civil rights champion Timuel Black

By Natalie Moore
NPR
 8 days ago

WBEZ's segregation and inequality reporter Natalie Moore remembers Chicago activist and historian Timuel Black, who died this week at the age of 102. Timuel Black came to Chicago from Alabama as a baby just a month after Chicago's 1919 race riots. As he once told NPR's Code Switch... (SOUNDBITE...

www.npr.org

WGNtv.com

Funeral held Friday for Chicago civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black

CHICAGO — A private funeral was held on the South Side for a civil rights activist from Chicago. Civil rights activist, retired Chicago professor and historian Timuel Black died Wednesday at the age of 102. Local leaders, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle gathered at...
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

Timuel Black, South Side historian and activist, is dead at 102

Dr. Timuel Dixon Black Jr., the son of an Alabama sharecropper-turned-steelworker who came to Chicago as a baby a month after the 1919 race riots, served in Europe during World War II, worked in union organizing and on the Civil Rights Movement with Martin Luther King Jr., loved jazz and became a celebrated educator and historian of the Black experience on the South Side, died on Oct. 13.
CHICAGO, IL
RiverBender.com

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement On The Passing Of Timuel Black

CHICAGO — Lt. Governor Stratton's statement: "Today, we mourn the loss of legendary civil rights activist and historian Timuel Black. In over a century of life and service, Timuel Black paved the way for justice and equity through his incredible work. "He will forever be embedded in history as a champion for the downtrodden. Timuel Black was a beacon, helping to guide the city, state, and country in the direction of progress. From his work organizing Chicago for the 1963 March on Washington Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
wfmt.com

From 2013: Legendary Chicagoan Timuel Black Reflects on Studs Terkel

Timuel Black, who died on October 13, 2021 at age 102, lived a truly extraordinary life. A historian, a veteran, an activist, and a teacher, Black moved to Chicago with his family when he was younger than a year old. The city remained his home for the next century, attending DuSable High School and earning degrees Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago after returning from World War II (Black said that witnessing the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald helped spark his passion for improving the world). In the Civil Rights Movement, Black was an asset to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping organize Chicagoans to turn out for the March on Washington. He was also instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, among many other accomplishments.
CHICAGO, IL
atlantarealestateforum.com

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights Advocates for Freedom

Jill Savitt, CEO for the National Center of Civil and Human Rights, joins the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast to discuss the center’s exhibits and the importance of advocating for civil and human rights. Savitt joins hosts Carol Morgan and Todd Schnick for the Around Atlanta segment. Savitt, involved...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
POLITICS
NPR

Katie Couric goes behind the scenes in the cutthroat world of morning TV news

Katie Couric's new memoir "Going There" recollects her decades in television news, also what audiences couldn't always see during those years when she worked for ABC, CBS, NBC and Yahoo. There was the heartbreak as she lost her husband, Jay Monahan, and her sister, Emily Couric, to cancer, the rumors and allegations about her friend and colleague, Matt Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct, and the cutthroat heyday of morning TV shows in the '90s and 2000s. Katie and I sat down in New York earlier this week. We asked about those days when ratings were sometimes ranked over what we'll call ethical practices.
TV SHOWS
NWI.com

Hatcher hailed as civil rights trailblazer

GARY — “It all started in Gary.” That image from a 1968 Life magazine cover showing a young Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was on a T-shirt worn by Markeal Watkins. “This is special,” said Watkins, whose family has long known and supported the former mayor. “To remember his legacy is amazing.”
GARY, IN
NPR

Ahmaud Arbery muralist turns to Brunswick history

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Whose side are you on?. ELLIOTT: Last Sunday, the day before jury selection began, some 200 marchers ended their procession on a corner where Marvin Weeks has painted a two-story portrait of Ahmaud Arbery. It's on the side of a building that's being redeveloped as an African American cultural center.
BRUNSWICK, GA
