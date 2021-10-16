Remembering civil rights champion Timuel Black

Katie Couric's new memoir "Going There" recollects her decades in television news, also what audiences couldn't always see during those years when she worked for ABC, CBS, NBC and Yahoo. There was the heartbreak as she lost her husband, Jay Monahan, and her sister, Emily Couric, to cancer, the rumors and allegations about her friend and colleague, Matt Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct, and the cutthroat heyday of morning TV shows in the '90s and 2000s. Katie and I sat down in New York earlier this week. We asked about those days when ratings were sometimes ranked over what we'll call ethical practices.

