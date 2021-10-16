Saturday Sports: Chicago Sky earn a record victory in WNBA game

BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed. Neumeier was a sports reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV for 20 years. Bob Lobel with Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bob Neumeier (Photo credit: Joe Giza-WBZ-TV) Known as “Neumy,” he was a Syracuse graduate who had previously covered horse racing for NBC Sports and was also a sports talk radio host on WEEI. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston and New England Chapter honored Neumeier with its Silver Circle Award in 2017. Neumeier had recent health troubles and was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a stroke. WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche said he “loved everything” about Neumeier. “He was an ‘old school’ reporter who knew how to tell a story as well as any reporter I’ve ever met. He was great at television, because he would use the best video he had and match it with amazing writing. He was the best TV writer I’ve ever known. So good,” Roche said. “I also loved that he didn’t care what people thought about him. Just lived his life, doing what he wanted to do.”

