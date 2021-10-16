CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia's civil war may be getting worse

By Eyder Peralta
NPR
 8 days ago

There is misery in Ethiopia as the civil war there continues and the U.N warns of famine. The civil war in Ethiopia is almost a year old now. Government forces there are on a new offensive. Millions of people have fled their homes, and the United Nations says parts of the...

