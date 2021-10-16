Ethiopia's civil war may be getting worse

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, several aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight. The development appeared to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press authorities were aware the U.N. flight...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO