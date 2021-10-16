Steve Harvey, 64, lights up the internet with his tight leather pants

Photo credit Getty Images

Steve Harvey’s style glow-up is taking over the internet.

The 64-year-old has been sharing photos of his recent fashion overhaul on social media and Harvey’s fans are shook, reported People.

Earlier this week, the “Family Feud” host became a trending topic after he posted a snap decked out in a pair of black tight leather pants. Yes, sir!

In the photo, Harvey does his best “Zoolander” Blue Steel pose while pairing his slick Bottega Veneta pants with a cobalt blue Berluti jacket, black turtleneck, and a pair of black statement boots. Zaddy alert!

Fans were quick to respond as many shared hilarious memes altering the photo to show Harvey as various anime and Marvel characters. Others simply shared their two cents with words.

"Steve Harvey and his stylist are going crazy," wrote one fan.

"Steve Harvey fashion influencer era?" added another.

A third attempted to explain why so many were taking jabs at Harvey, by commenting: “Young people are jealous of Steve Harvery because he is upping the game at his age more than them and people of his age are also jealous because he is exposing them for neglecting themselves at their age" we see you with edited pics ‘Big up for Steve.’”

Harvey’s swag upgrade is in part due to working with personal stylist Elly Karamo, who also styles Tyler Perry.

British GQ even got in on the action and praised the father of 7 by sharing several photos of Harvey in chic ensembles with the caption: “FYI, your new style icon is @IAmSteveHarvey. Pass it on.”

It’s official. A fashion legend is born!