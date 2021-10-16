CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The lessons of Egypt's perplexing whiskey tariff

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYqaS_0cTCpD4Y00
© Getty Images

There are tariffs, there are prohibitive tariffs and then there’s Egypt tariff on whiskey. It is, without a doubt, the most fascinating import tax of all time, largely because nothing about it makes any sense.

Egypt’s bound tariff on whiskey, i.e., the ceiling it promises the World Trade Organization (WTO) not to exceed, is an eye-watering 3,000 percent. To put this in perspective, India’s 150 percent bound whiskey tariff is the world’s second highest. It’s all too easy to be mesmerized by a tariff of 3,000 percent, but the real mystery is why Egypt bothered to set this rate – or any rate – as its bound ceiling.

Fully 99.3 percent of Egypt’s tariffs are bound. That’s impressive for any country, never mind a developing one. Car air-conditioners are one of Egypt’s unbound tariffs, which is to say this tariff line has no ceiling. Interestingly, Egypt’s applied tariff on these is currently a mere 5 percent. Why would Egypt leave this seemingly inconsequential tariff unbound, but choose to bind its rate on whiskey at 3,000 percent, and then max it out?

Bound rates reduce the risk of tariff volatility. Without a ceiling, a tariff could, in theory, go to infinity. But Egypt is already there. Another problem arises when there’s too much wiggle room between a country’s applied and bound rates. This is called “tariff overhang,” and it leads to uncertainty on the part of foreign exporters, who might decide to sell their goods elsewhere. Since Egypt maxes out its applied tariff on whiskey, there’s no wiggle room for the government to exploit. At 3,000 percent, however, this does little to reassure foreign exporters.

What is Egypt up to? Back in 2018, during a WTO review of Egypt’s trade regime, Europe asked whether the government had any plans “to reduce the extraordinarily high tariffs applied to spirits?” Egypt replied that its “high tariffs” were used “for religious and cultural reasons.” To be sure, this is what most observers suspect is the case. But is it true? No.

First things first. In terms of alcohol and pork, which Islamic Law considers forbidden, or haram, products, Muslim countries typically don’t ban either, and generally have similar import regimes as non-Muslim countries on both. Brunei and Pakistan have unbound tariffs on alcohol, for example, but charge applied rates of 0 percent and 90 percent, respectively, not 3,000 percent.

Egypt also has a storied history brewing beer, dating back to the 19th century. Egyptian brewers have been considered technologically savvy and their products widely represented in national art and media. This history might explain government protection of the beer industry against whiskey, and even Turkish coffee. But it doesn’t explain the sheer heft of Egypt’s tariff.

In fact, whiskey is distilled in Egypt. Al Ahram, which has been in operation since 1897, produces a single malt whiskey called Devlin. This and other products can be found online for purchase in Egypt, among other outlets. Keep in mind that Egypt discounts its tariff for tourist spots (600 percent) and gives Ethiopia a sweetheart deal on spirits more generally (2,700 percent).

The story just doesn’t add up. Egypt’s outsized tariff is not growing a domestic industry, and isn’t filling the government’s tax coffers. Instead, it is incentivizing the smuggling of spirits that pose a substantial health risk.

What lessons follow? First, Egypt’s 3,000 percent whiskey tariff is an outlier, but its lack of any grounding in the country’s political or economic reality isn’t. As Egypt works to update its trade regulations, it should start with its whiskey tariff. Indeed, this single tariff has become a kind of shorthand for gauging Egypt’s trade regime, and not for the better. The government constantly quotes its average tariff without alcohol, as if other countries are inclined to look past this tariff peak. There’s little evidence they are.

Second, the U.S.’s Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum are this country’s version of Egypt’s 3,000 percent whiskey tariff. They don’t compare in terms of their size, mind you, but they do in terms of being backed up by an equally inexplicable narrative, i.e., hitting imports from allies under the guise of national security. With Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Mark Warren (D-Va.) re-introducing the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act to rein in Section 232, what the U.S. can learn from Egypt’s whiskey rates is that even a single tariff can cause lasting reputational harm.

Marc L. Busch is the Karl F. Landegger Professor of International Business Diplomacy at the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Follow him on Twitter @marclbusch.

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Egypt’s hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday. Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al-Asi told Reuters the decision had already come into effect. Egyptian hotels had been running at 70% of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean. “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Sadat's Nephew Negotiates Way Out For Egypt Prisoners

The fate of dissidents languishing in Egypt's prisons has long been under scrutiny, but one veteran is leveraging his political prowess in a bid to have them released. Mohamed al-Sadat, 66, nephew of former president Anwar al-Sadat, the first Arab leader to strike peace with Israel, has long been a fixture of Egypt's political scene.
MIDDLE EAST
popular-archaeology.com

Ancient Egypt’s Great Hunger

In about 2550 BC, the Old Kingdom Egyptian pharaoh Khufu erected his massive pyramidal sepulcher and mortuary temple on a rocky plateau at Giza, on the west bank of the Nile. By any standards, the building of Khufu’s pyramid complex was a staggering achievement and a masterpiece of careful administration and planning. Thousands of skilled and unskilled workers toiled for the benefit of a single man. To the Egyptians of the time, he was the living embodiment of the sun god Re. His successors, Khafre and Menkaure, emulated him. The pyramids of Giza were the supreme achievement of Old Kingdom Egypt, built on the belief that the pharaoh was the foundation of a prosperous world.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Lake Oswego Review

'Queen Nefertari's Egypt'

Extensive exhibit of artifacts, art and more from wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II shows at Portland Art Museum.As the story goes, Pharaoh Ramesses II, ruler of Egypt for 66 years in the 13th century and considered the most powerful pharaoh of the New Kingdom, had several wives. But, he seemingly had a favorite, and it was Queen Nefertari, known as the Great Royal Wife. Ramesses II himself called her "The One for Whom the Sun Shines." Portland Art Museum brings Nefertari to life with the exhibit "Queen Nefertari's Egypt," which celebrates the role of women — goddesses, queens and commoners...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Pakistan#Wto
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Egypt
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
cityxtramagazine.com

New Weapon From China Reportedly Causes Satellites To Explode

A team of scientists in China have created a device that uses explosives to destroy enemy satellites. The weapon can be inserted inside of a satellite’s exhaust nozzle, according to The South China Morning Post. A paper published about the device and obtained by SCMP says that it can detonate to create a “time-controlled, steady explosion.”
CHINA
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS
AFP

Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas

Russians hoping to apply for an immigrant visa to the United States are now required to travel to the US Embassy in Warsaw, the State Department confirmed Sunday, while blaming restrictions imposed by Moscow. That development came amid unresolved US-Russian tensions, and tit-for-tat expulsions that earlier led Moscow to limit the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia. The US visa move, in effect since October 12, prompted a heated rejoinder from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. American diplomats, she wrote on the Telegram platform, had long been "destroying" the consular services system in Russia, turning what should be a routine, technical procedure "into a real hell."
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

370K+
Followers
42K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy