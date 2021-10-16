CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe weather risk in the Twin Tiers today, but calmer tonight

By Jacob Matthews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up to mainly cloudy skies Saturday morning with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. Best timing for severe weather in the Twin Tiers will be from 8 AM to 11 AM. This risk includes damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. Staying windy with the cold front moving through. Winds...

