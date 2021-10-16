CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County Defeats Collins 64-21 to Remain Undefeated - Recap Presented by Kroger

 8 days ago
Woodford County jumped out to a 21-0 lead, then withstood a 21-point Collins barrage to win 64-21 in decisive fashion. The Yellow Jackets scored 43-straight points to end the game.

Jackson Geilear rushed for a 37-yard score to give the Jackets a quick 7-0 lead. Collins, who played aggressively all game, failed to convert on 4th down near midfield. Woodford County scored a few plays later on a short TD run from Bryce Patterson.

Aden Nelson picked off a Goodin pass to set up a Patterson to Jaxson Bugg TD that made it 21-0 Woodford County late in the 1st quarter.

Collins answered with a methodical drive capped off by a short Elijah Scott TD run that started their scoring spree.

Junior QB Kenyon Goodin, who never seems to come off the field, recovered an onside kick as the Titans continued to be aggressive. He tossed a long TD pass to Scott to pull the Collins to within seven. That made it two Titan touchdowns within a two-minute span.

After a Woodford punt, Goodin connected with Darius Evans to tie the game at 21.

Woodford County was able to regain the lead thanks to a TD run by Preston Stacy. The PAT was no good, making the halftime score 27-21 Jackets.

Stacy recovered a Collins fumble on the first series of the second half. That set up a Patterson TD pass to Makhi Smith and successful two-point conversion to make it 35-21 Woodford County.

Goodin completed a 47-yard pass to Scott on 3rd and 21 from the Collins nine-yard line. Woodford came up with another 4th down stop, though, to keep the momentum going.

Patterson found Jacob Jackson in the right flat to put the Jackets up 42-21. Geilear added a 4th quarter score and Jackson, who hadn’t played defense all year, tallied a pick-six. The two-point conversion made it a running clock at 57-21. Christian Bowling scored late to make it 64-21.

Goodin, who has the 2nd most passing yards in the state this season, impressed again tonight. Collins (6-2) has several offensive weapons, including Mark Hutzel who ranks third in Kentucky with 102 yards receiving per game. Nelson shadowed him for much of the game in an impressive defensive effort.

“Aden Nelson is a big-time college prospect,” Woodford County coach Dennis Johnson said. “Aden, he takes on the challenge every week of guarding the other team’s best receiver and he loves that challenge.”

Johnson said the difference from the first half to the second was getting pressure on Goodin.

“We got to him I think once in the first half and then in the second half, we started getting more body shots and started getting to the quarterback. I think we had four or five sacks and we hit him numerous times in the second half.”

The Yellow Jackets, ranked #12 in the state, move to 8-0. They may see Collins again in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Woodford also did some scoreboard watching tonight. They are currently in a tight battle with Frederick Douglass for the top RPI spot in 5A. Douglass is led by UK target Dane Key. Key had five catches for 93 yards and two scores tonight in a 38-7 win over Great Crossing.

